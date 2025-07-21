Does Robbie Williams have a relationship with his father? Singer says his parents' health is "precarious" amid his tour

Singer Robbie Williams recently shared an update about his parents' health through social media amid his ongoing UK tour. According to The Metro UK (July 20), Williams revealed that his parents' health conditions were in a &quot;precarious&quot; state. He was quoted as stating on the fifth slide of an Instagram post,&quot;Things at home with my parents? VERY precarious right now. It's real-world stuff that deeply affects me and my wife. And if my wife is affected, you can bet I am. So the maths are: Virus + ill parents + stadium tour.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the story, the singer updated about his own health condition, and revealed that he was suffering from &quot;some sort of virus&quot;. According to him, this had been going on for a couple of weeks, making him quite drained. He further added on the Instagram story that it was quite normal for people to fall ill while doing such tours.Robbie Williams had shared a strong relationship, particularly with father Pete. The father-son bond was explored in the 2024 biographical movie Better Man, which was based on the life of the 51-year-old English singer. Reportedly, Pete divorced Janet when Robbie was only 3, back in 1977.While the movie had depicted Pete and Robbie having an estranged relationship, the latter claimed his dad to be one of the most influential figures in his life. According to Yahoo! News, Robbie also claimed that Pete had supported him during his tough phase in his career. In November 2024, Robbie told Hello! magazine the reason behind such depiction in the film. According to the singer:&quot;We're all survivors of childhood trauma, and you spend the second 20 years of your life, sorting out the first 20 years. Why did I want to feel real love? And all of my songs are autobiographical, so I guess it's all about processing the events that happened when I was younger and the events that still carry on.&quot;Explaining the current situation of Robbie Williams' parents and in-lawsRobbie Williams had been recently having a hectic schedule with his ongoing tour. Earlier this week, Robbie Williams told The Sun that his mother, Janet Williams, was diagnosed with dementia, and she could not remember him. He told the outlet:&quot;My mother has dementia and she doesn't know who I am anymore. She doesn't know where she is anymore.&quot;He updated about his dad Pete Williams, revealing that he had been struggling with Parkinson's and also would find it difficult to go out of the house and socialize like he used to. The singer further stated:&quot;My dad has Parkinson's and he can't leave the house. He used to sing with me every night on stage, he would come out, steal the show and be charming and then wander backstage for a glass of red wine. Now he can't leave the house.&quot;Yahoo! News reported that Robbie shared a strong bond with his father, particularly after he received the diagnosis. In 2020, Pete told Stoke Sentinel that the singer would call him up regularly to ensure if he was doing alright. The interview happened during the lockdown, prompting Pete to say that he missed his family.Along with the singer's parents, his in-laws had also reportedly not been keeping well. Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field's mother, Gwen, had been battling multiple illnesses, according to reports by People. According to Robbie, she was diagnosed with lupus, cancer, as well as Parkinson's.Talking about his mother-in-law, Robbie further described her as being &quot;courageous&quot; and someone he &quot;absolutely worshipped&quot;. He mentioned that he was not prepared to deal with so much in life. According to the singer, he and his wife Ayda had been juggling between his tour and taking care of their parents. Robbie further described on Instagram that he did not even know how to deal with such a &quot;complicated&quot; scenario.Robbie Williams' Britpop Tour was kickstarted in May 2025The Britpop Tour had become Robbie's first concert tour since XXV Tour, which started in 2022 and continued till 2023. The ongoing tour began on May 31, 2025, with the singer performing his first show in Edinburgh, Scotland. The singer then performed across Denmark, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, and England. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe latest show happened in Trieste, Italy, on July 17. Meanwhile, the next one was set to take place in Berlin, Germany, on July 21. The singer will also perform in several other countries, such as Kazakhstan, Austria, and Poland. The concert tour would conclude with its final show in Istanbul, Turkey, on October 7.Robbie Williams avoided revealing further details about the health situation of the parents, claiming that he didn't want them to read those.