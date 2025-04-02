What is Christian Science? Val Kilmer went against his religious beliefs to get chemo for his throat cancer diagnosis

Actor Val Kilmer, who passed away on April 1 at the age of 65 due to pneumonia, reportedly went against his religious beliefs to get his chemotherapy done when he had cancer. Val was initially diagnosed with throat cancer back in 2014. In May 2020, in an interview with The New York Times, Val revealed that he initially had planned to opt for Christian Science treatment for his cancer.

For context, Christian Science is a set of beliefs followed by members of the Church of Christ, Scientist, founded in Boston, Massachusetts. Mary Baker Eddy, author of the book Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures, founded this church in 1879. Along with the Bible, the book became a prominent text for the church.

A Christian scientist himself, the actor's faith described a "suggestion of throat cancer." He reportedly wanted to work with a practitioner who was a spiritual adviser, as per Christian Science. The plan, however, was changed due to his children, who wanted him to get traditional chemotherapy. Kilmer said:

"I just didn't want to experience their fear, which was profound. I would've had to go away, and I just didn't want to be without them."

According to Britannica, Christian Science gained popularity in the late 19th century as secularism began to weaken the influence of Protestant orthodoxy. Some notable followers of Christian Science in the film industry included Val Kilmer, Carol Elaine Channing, George Hamilton, Ginger Rogers, and Doris Day.

Val Kilmer had previously credited his faith and prayer for being cured when he began traditional treatment

In a May 2020 article by ET online, it was revealed how Val Kilmer wanted to opt for Christian Science for treating his cancer. After being persuaded by his children to choose traditional treatment, he underwent surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation. This further left him with a feeding tube as well as a tracheostomy tube.

While the medical professionals considered the treatment successful, Val Kilmer believed it was his faith that made him better. He spoke about the tracheostomy tube and said:

"That's from radiation and chemotherapy. It's not from cancer. That 'treatment' caused my suffering."

For the uninitiated, most people who followed Christian Science would typically avoid traditional medical treatments. As mentioned, Val also initially took the same step.

In November 2016, Val denied the claims that he was diagnosed with throat cancer. The news was reportedly leaked by his co-star, Michael Douglas, to the media. In a then-posted Facebook post, Val claimed that Douglas was "misinformed."

According to the actor, he had reached out to Douglas to get a referral to a doctor to check a lump in his throat. According to Val, he later got checked in at UCLA, and he had no cancer. Finally, in 2017, after taking part in a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) session, he admitted to having the ailment.

The Top Gun actor was later cancer-free and reportedly died of pneumonia. He was further surrounded by his family in Los Angeles during his demise.

