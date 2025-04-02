How did Val Kilmer die? Cause of death explored as daughter, Mercedes confirms Batman star's passing

Hollywood actor Val Kilmer passed away at 65 in Los Angeles on April 1, 2025, due to pneumonia. His daughter, Mercedes Kilmer, confirmed the news. Kilmer, known for playing Batman, battled throat cancer since 2014, which affected his voice and led to a hiatus before his return to Hollywood.

Val Kilmer is renowned for his role as DC's beloved vigilante superhero Batman (aka Bruce Wayne) in the 1995 Joel Schumacher directorial, Batman Forever. He also played Tom "Iceman" Kazansky in the 1986 classic Top Gun and made a special appearance in its 2022 sequel, Top Gun: Maverick.

Some of Kilmer's other works include Tombstone, The Doors, and Heat. He was last seen on screen in Top Gun: Maverick. The actor is survived by his two children, Mercedes and Jack, whom he shared with his ex-wife, Joanne Whalley.

Val Kilmer's career and achievements explored in the wake of his passing

Val Kilmer - Source: Getty

Born in Los Angeles, Val Kilmer grew up in Chatsworth and had a passion for art and theater. He toured with his one-man show, Citizen Twain, portraying Mark Twain. Kilmer's Hollywood breakthrough came in 1984 with Top Secret!, followed by Real Genius.

He gained fame as Iceman in Top Gun (1986) alongside Tom Cruise. He also played Jim Morrison in The Doors (1991) and Doc Holliday in Tombstone (1993), delivering some of his most iconic performances.

Val Kilmer's iconic line, "I'm Your Huckleberry," became one of Tombstone's most iconic moments. The actor notably named his memoir on the line, which was published in 2020. Kilmer's role is well-remembered for multiple quotable one-liners, although the Huckleberry catchphrase remains his most recognizable one. Doc Holliday said the line twice in the film, both times addressing the character Johnny Ringo.

According to ScreenRant, the catchphrase was a common one in the 1800s, when the film was set. The line originally meant "I am the one for this job" or "I am the one you need." In the film's context, Holliday told Ringo that he was his bet for dueling him.

Kilmer's career continued to be at its high in 1995, when he starred in Heat alongside Robert De Niro and Al Pacino. In the same year, Val Kilmer stepped into the shoes of DC Universe's popular vigilante superhero, Batman, in the film Batman Forever. The role was originally supposed to be played by Michael Keaton, but Kilmer replaced him.

Batman Forever (1995), the third film in Warner Bros' Batman series, follows the vigilante battling Two-Face and Riddler while adopting Robin. Kilmer's performance received mixed reviews, and his casting was controversial after replacing Michael Keaton. He later declined to return for Batman & Robin (1997), where George Clooney took over the role.

Some of Val Kilmer's other works include The Island of Dr. Moreau (1996), Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (2005), Deja Vu (2006), and Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans (2009).

In 2014, the Hollywood actor was diagnosed with throat cancer. He denied the same when Michael Douglas revealed it, but later confirmed the same two years later in 2016. In his 2021 documentary, Val, his son, Jack, narrated parts of his life alongside a glimpse of footage into his journey with throat cancer. After his diagnosis, Kilmer underwent a medical procedure on his vocal chords that rendered him unable to speak.

However, he still returned to reprise his role as Iceman in the Top Gun sequel in 2022, which remains his last on-screen appearance.

