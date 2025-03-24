Was Mia Love married? Everything to know about former congresswoman's family after her death

American politician Mia Love passed away on March 23, at the age of 49, after being diagnosed with glioblastoma back in February 2022. The news about Love's demise was confirmed by her family through a post from her official X account. According to them, the former Utah congresswoman was surrounded by her family at the time of her demise.

The emotional post shared on March 23, read:

"With grateful hearts filled to overflowing for the profound influence of Mia on our lives, we want you to know that she passed away peacefully today. She was in her home surrounded by family."

Mia has left behind her husband Jason along with the couple's three children: Alessa, Abigail, and Peyton. As per reports by The US Sun, Jason and Mia met back in 1998, after she joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Jason had served as a missionary for the church, and the two soon developed a connection.

Jason and Mia got married within a few months of dating, in December 1998. They first settled in American Fork, Utah, before moving to Saratoga Springs. In 2015, Jason, who has been working as a software engineer told Deseret News that he was the only man in a room full of women and that "it was fun."

Both Alessa and Abigail have been students at the Utah State University. The former is further married to investor Lincoln Archibald as per The US Sun, and they also have a child together named Mera.

The news about Mia Love's demise came some time after she revealed that the former congresswoman was not responding to the treatment, earlier this month as per Deseret News.

She even penned an open letter which was published by the outlet. In the letter, Love wrote that her family had shifted their attention from treatment to enjoying the moments with her.

Exploring more about ex-congresswoman Mia Love, amid her demise

Back in December 1975, Mia Love was born in a Haitian family, in New York City. Her parents reportedly came to the US together in 1973 from Haiti, leaving the two older kids back there with the rest of the family. Mia and her parents moved to Norwalk, Connecticut, when she was only 5.

In Norwalk, Mia attended Norwalk High School. She then went to the University of Hartford Hartt School, where she graduated with a degree in musical theater. Before joining politics, Mia had worked as a flight attendant at Continental Airlines.

It was only in 1998, that Mia Love moved to Utah, and then won a seat on the Saratoga Springs City Council, in 2003, making her the first female Haitian-American elected official in Utah County. She first ran for elections in 2012, but lost against Democratic incumbent, former Rep. Jim Matheson.

In 2014, she ran for the elections yet again, and ended up defeating Doug Owens reportedly by about 7,500 votes. In 2016, Love was re-elected, however, the late congresswoman ended up losing the bid in 2018 against Ben McAdams.

Meanwhile, after Mia Love's demise, social media platforms have been flooded with condolences and tributes dedicated to her.

