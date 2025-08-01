Who is Reneé Rapp dating? Singer says "we almost made a baby" in her new track "Kiss It Kiss It" 

On Friday, August 1, Reneé Rapp released her sophomore studio album, Bite Me, featuring 12 tracks. One of the songs, titled Kiss It Kiss It, is seemingly dedicated to Rapp's girlfriend, as its lyrics discuss the Mean Girls star being intimate with the girl she likes.According to an Elle article (published June 2, 2025), Reneé Rapp has been dating Towa Bird for over a year. The couple made their red carpet debut last year at the Vanity Fair Oscar party (in March 2024). Towa Bird is a musician who kick-started her career on TikTok. After Bird's content went viral during the COVID-19 pandemic, Olivia Rodrigo was the first artist to take notice of her.The Driver's License singer then invited Towa to feature in her Disney+ documentary, Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film). After the documentary was released, Towa Bird was signed to the same record label as Rodrigo, Interscope Records.In the new Kiss It Kiss It song, Rapp sings:&quot;I told her I'm from Carolina / I know a thing or two 'bout rodeo / I think we almost made a baby / I mean, we can't, but we came so close&quot;Reneé Rapp and Towa Bird performed live together at Seth Meyers' show in 2023Besides spending time together off-camera, Reneé Rapp and Towa Bird have also shared the screen in 2023. On the November 1 episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, Reneé Rapp appeared as a guest and performed her hit Tummy Hurts, with Bird being the guitarist in the set.Earlier this year, Reneé Rapp also spoke about her relationship with Towa in a Cosmopolitan interview, calling the latter her &quot;best friend&quot;. Adding that she loved both talking to her and watching her talk, the Not My Fault singer said:&quot;There’s something so special about watching the person you are deeply enamored with talk about something they find interesting that has nothing to do with you. Which is rare, because I think I’m the center of everyone’s world and especially hers—and I am, clock it—but hearing her talk about streaming her sh*t [on Twitch], she’s just such a little freak.&quot;Towa Bird was born and raised in Hong Kong View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn a 2023 interview with UCLA Radio, Towa Bird spoke about her childhood, revealing that she was born and brought up in Hong Kong, with British and Filipino parents, adding:&quot;My family lives in Hong Kong and my sister lives with them, and so we’re all kind of, like, spread out. So whenever I do get the chance to, like, talk to them and catch up with them I’m very grateful for for that.&quot;After Hong Kong, Bird also spent some years in Thailand, after which she moved to London for college. The guitarist was admitted to Goldsmiths College at the University of London, but dropped out two years later. She has also worked with the band Cassyette as a guitarist in the past.Besides music, sports were another field of interest for Towa. The musician told ESPN in May 2023 that pursuing sports had been her first career plan, adding:&quot;As a 10-year-old, you probably don’t have the best read on what your life is going to become. And then my life did a full 180. I noodled around when I was young, but at 12, my focus shifted, and I started playing guitar.&quot;Reneé Rapp has also announced a tour to support her latest album, Bite Me, which kicks off on September 23, 2025, and is scheduled to run through March of next year.