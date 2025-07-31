Which bands has Ilan Rubin played for? Career explored as Foo Fighters announces their new drummer

Ilan Rubin has recently joined Foo Fighters as their new drummer. Notably, the artist will replace Josh Freese, who confirmed in May this year through social media that he had been removed from the band.Ilan is already a popular face in the music industry. Apart from drums, he has also been an expert in other instruments. As a solo artist, he released singles such as Chaos in Motion and has played with multiple bands, including Nine Inch Nails, Paramore, Lostprophets, The Jaded Hearts Club, Fenix TX, Denver Harbor, and Angels &amp; Airwaves.The news of Ilan Rubin’s addition to the rock band, Foo Fighters, was first revealed by The Hollywood Reporter on July 30, 2025. An insider for the outlet stated that the musician spoke to Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor a week ago, and that he will start playing with another band. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, Ilan Rubin and Foo Fighters have not shared any official announcement about the former joining the group. Conversely, a clarification is awaited on whether Ilan will play with the band on tour or if he will be a full-time member. Following his exit from Foo Fighters, Josh Freese will now join Nine Inch Nails.While announcing that he was not a part of Foo Fighters anymore, Josh Freese wrote on Instagram that he received a call from the group about the same. However, he claimed that the band reportedly did not give him a proper reason. Despite all these, Freese recalled the time he spent with the group, as he wrote:“I enjoyed the past two years with them, both on and off stage, and I support whatever they feel is best for the band. In my 40 years of drumming professionally, I’ve never been let go from a band, so while I’m not angry-just a bit shocked and disappointed. But as most of you know I’ve always worked freelance and bounced between bands so, I’m fine.”Ilan Rubin has also produced some projects: Career and other details explained View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Los Angeles, California native has built a considerable fan base over the years with his ability to play different instruments. He has been an expert in various music genres, including hard rock and alternative metal.Ilan Rubin has had the opportunity to collaborate with several bands, like Lostprophets, where he contributed to two singles from the project, Liberation Transmission. He also accompanied those groups on tours. Ilan once appeared for an interview with College Media Network, where he addressed the work he has been doing so far. Rubin was questioned about how he discovered his talent to play so many instruments, and he replied:“I played drums when I was seven or eight years old. I did have that early obsession with music that never went away. I quickly came to see that I wanted to do this with my life except that it wasn’t a naïve childish ambition. I received the proper support from my parents. They instilled in me that this is a career and professionalism is important.”Speaking about his project New Regime, Ilan Rubin said that his attraction to classical music was the reason he began training with different instruments. He also expressed his desire to sing, which eventually led to the creation of New Regime. Under New Regine, Ilan Rubin has released albums like Coup and Speak Through The White.Rubin has been associated with Nine Inch Nails for more than ten years and Angels &amp; Airwaves since 2011. Rubin contributed his skills to the albums released by the latter, including The Dream Walker, Of Nightmares, Chasing Shadows, and Lifeforms. Ilan recalled how he joined Nine Inch Nails while speaking to College Media Network, and referred to Trent Reznor by saying:“I was playing just before the Nine Inch Nails set at the Leeds Festival in Reading, England in 2008. He saw me play and the following year when he needed a drummer and he got in touch with me via a mutual friend.”Apart from his work with bands, Ilan is also a songwriter and producer. He produced albums for Angels &amp; Airwaves, such as Stomping The Phantom Break Pedal. He even produced works of other artists and bands such as Oliver Tree, Jawny, BBGirls, Sueco, and Tatiana Hazel, among others.Ilan Rubin also has multiple films to his credit as a music composer, like Bobcat Moretti, Monsters of California, In Fidelity, and Road House (he was credited as a contributor).