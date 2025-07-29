  • home icon
  • "No VIP ego. Just pure awe" — Netizens react to Olivia Rodrigo, Chappell Roan, Conan Gray & Madison Hu attending Lady Gaga’s MAYHEM Ball

By Divya Singh Rana
Published Jul 29, 2025 20:46 GMT
Lady Gaga MAYHEM On The Beach: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Source: Getty
Internet users react to pop starts attending Lady Gaga's MAYHEM Ball (Image via Getty)

On July 29, 2025, X page @PopBase posted a video of Olivia Rodrigo, Chappell Roan, Conan Gray, and Madison Hu attending Lady Gaga's MAYHEM Ball show in Los Angeles. The show took place at The Kia Forum on July 28, 2025.

In the video, the artists are seen grooving to Gaga's 2011 track Born This Way, wherein Olivia, Madison Hu, and Conan Gray are together, and Chappell Roan is seen in another clip, vibing to the same song as well.

Netizens quickly took to X to express their opinions on popular celebrities coming together to celebrate Gaga's MAYHEM Ball tour on the video that has garnered over 660K likes at the time of this writing.

Commenting on the moment, an X user tweeted:

"No VIP ego. Just pure awe. That’s when music wins."
Many shared similar reactions on the social media platform.

"Pop icons uniting at Gaga’s MAYHEM Ball what a night!" an X user commented.
"In the city where dreams entwine, stars gathered under Gaga’s spell—Olivia, Chappell, Conan, and Madison—each a verse in the symphony of night," another X user mentioned.
"The fact that Olivia, Chappell, and Conan are all just regular fans screaming for Gaga is the most relatable content I've seen all day. The holy trinity of pop stans!" an internet user stated.
Additionally, fans of the Bloody Mary singer praised her skills as an artist, which resulted in some of the most popular celebrities attending her concert:

"Gaga's music is not just music... It's an immersive experience... You gotta feel those lyrics & overall vibes," an X user tweeted.
"When pop’s next-gen royalty shows up for Gaga, you know it’s more than a concert - it’s a coronation. MAYHEM Ball is where icons pass the torch mid-beat," a netizen remarked.
"Pop’s new generation showing up for the queen of chaos—Mother Monster’s still got ‘em hooked," another netizen expressed.

Lady Gaga gets emotional on the first show of the MAYHEM Ball Tour in her Los Angeles lineup: Details explored

Lady Gaga kicked off her four-show lineup at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on July 28, 2025, ahead of concerts on July 19, August 1, and August 2, 2025. In addition to the visuals and vocals, one of the most memorable takeaways from the concert in Los Angeles was Gaga's speech, an interaction with the audience.

According to the Los Angeles Times' report dated July 29, 2025, Gaga told the crowd about a chat she had backstage before the concert, stating that she didn't expect people to show up since it was a Monday. Acknowledging the sold-out show, the singer told the audience:

"You all f*cking showed me. You came out here blazing, ready to go. L.A. has been a real interesting place in my life, because I grew up in New York City. I grew up in New York, and I moved out here when I was like 19 years old. And it was not always easy."
Lady Gaga thanked the audience, adding that people didn't always believe in her, but the people present at the MAYHEM Ball show on July 28, 2025, did, and that they were always there for her.

Gaga also mentioned that she always promised herself to be strong during that particular part of the show because she got emotional and didn't know how to express her gratitude enough. Acknowledging her "community", Lady Gaga promised the audience:

“I hope you know everywhere around the world that I go, I will try to give every drop of my passion to the audience. Inspired by all of you that when I come out here, and I see all that passion and all that love you have for me and for each other, it really makes me feel something so special. I hope that all year and all summer, that you feel my love. I’ll see you in 20 more years. I’ll just keep coming back — is that OK?”
Another sweet moment that became a highlight of the MAYHEM Ball Tour's first show in L.A. was Lady Gaga dedicating Vanish Into You to two of her nieces who were present at the concert.

Lady Gaga mentioned that Vanish was the favorite song of her nieces. Despite always dedicating it to the fans, she wanted to ask if the audience was okay with sharing it with her nieces for the night.

Edited by Riya Peter
