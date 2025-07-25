"She's coming to destroy stages" — Internet reacts to Reneé Rapp announcing Europe dates for her Bite Me Tour

Reneé Rapp is all set to start her upcoming Bite Me Tour. On July 25, Rapp announced the dates of the European leg of her tour. The singer's tour will kick off with the first show in Morrison on September 23, 2025. The European leg is scheduled to begin in March next year, with the first show in Antwerp, Belgium.The tour dates of the European leg are:March 11, 2026: Antwerp, Belgium.March 12, 2026: Amsterdam, Netherlands.March 13, 2026: Berlin, Germany.March 15, 2026: Cologne, Germany.March 16, 2026: Paris, France.March 18, 2026: Manchester, England.March 19, 2026: London, England.The upcoming tour will promote the Meet the Plastics singer's second studio album, Bite Me, which is set to be released on August 1, 2025. The announcement of the new dates had further garnered massive attention on social media platforms, having been shared by many accounts on X.One such post, uploaded by Pop Crave on X, had amassed more than 37,000 views. Many netizens were excited by the announcement and took to social media to share their thoughts.&quot;Europe better be ready she's not coming to play she's coming to destroy stages,&quot; tweeted a fan on X.アメン @ssinr_LINKEurope better be ready she's not coming to play she's coming to destroy stagesAnother fan tweeted:&quot;Reneé taking 'Bite Me' to Europe? Those shows are gonna be 🔥.&quot;&quot;Wow 🤩 that will be awesome 😎,&quot; added a tweet.&quot;So hyped for Reneé Rapp to bring the 'Bite Me' tour to Europe!&quot; chimed in another fan.Several more fans praised the singer and expressed their anticipation for the tour. However, some netizens were less enthusiastic and had a different opinion of the tour announcement. One user commented: &quot;I enjoy her music but i think it's WAAY too soon to think she's big enough for arenas. this is setting up artists for failure &amp; embarassment.&quot;&quot;Why is this so funny 😂 she's released five flop singles. And wants to tour. Hahahhaha,&quot; wrote a netizen.Everything to know about Reneé Rapp's upcoming Bite Me Tour As mentioned earlier, the North American shows are scheduled to start in September 2025. With the first show in Morrison, Reneé Rapp would cover several other cities across the US, including New York City, Boston, Brooklyn, Minneapolis, San Francisco, Inglewood, Atlanta, Austin, and many others.The dates for the North American leg of the tour are:September 23, 2025: Morrison, ColoradoSeptember 25, 2025: Rosemont, IllinoisSeptember 27, 2025: Sterling Heights, MichiganSeptember 29, 2025: New York, New YorkOctober 1, 2025: Brooklyn, New YorkOctober 2, 2025: Boston, MassachusettsOctober 6, 2025: Columbia, MarylandOctober 8, 2025: Columbus, OhioOctober 10, 2025: Minneapolis, MinnesotaOctober 13, 2025: Portland, OregonOctober 15, 2025: San Francisco, CaliforniaOctober 17, 2025: Inglewood, CaliforniaOctober 22, 2025: Austin, TexasOctober 23, 2025: Irving, TexasOctober 26, 2025: Atlanta, GeorgiaOctober 27, 2025: Tampa, FloridaOctober 29, 2025: Charlotte, North Carolina View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans could pre-order the album from the Reneé Rapp Official Store before 5 pm on July 28, according to Ticketmaster. This would grant them exclusive access to the presale. Meanwhile, the general on-sale date had been set for August 1 at 10 am local time.Rapp announced the upcoming tour officially on June 23, 2025, supporting her second studio album. Some of the popular singles from her upcoming album are Leave Me Alone, Why Is She Still Here?, and Mad. This album will be her second studio album, and comes two years after the singer released her debut album, Snow Angel. One of the songs from Bite Me was a tribute to Reneé Rapp's girlfriendIn an interview with the BBC dated July 24, Reneé Rapp revealed that one of the songs from her upcoming album, &quot;Shy,&quot; was dedicated to her girlfriend Towa Bird. The song reflected her experience of touring with Bird in 2023.&quot;I am not a shy person whatsoever, so that made me realise how madly in love I was with her. I'd just got out of a relationship and I was so relieved to be on my own, then I was smacked in the face by these feelings.&quot;Reneé Rapp further recalled feeling nervous around Bird at the time and even felt like she wanted to &quot;throw up.&quot; She further described her girlfriend as her &quot;best friend&quot; and &quot;most trusted confidant.&quot;Reneé Rapp's soon-to-be-released album Bite Me features twelve tracks, three of which have already been released by the singer.Fans have shown massive support for Rapp for both the upcoming album and the tour.