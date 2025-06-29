Who is Peter Weber’s girlfriend Brook Sill? Former Bachelor’s mom reacts to romance with actress

The Bachelor season 24 fame Peter Weber confirmed his relationship with actress Brook Sill via an Instagram post on June 27, 2025. Posting a picture with Sill, Weber wrote:

"Worth the wait"

For the unversed, Brook Sill is an actress known for her roles in Outer Banks, Blood Behind Us, and Stranger Things. She has a website in her name where she posts about her travels.

As per the website, Brook Sill belongs to South Carolina and is a graduate of the South Carolina Governor's School for the Arts and Clemson University, where she danced as a Rally Cat for the basketball and football teams.

While fans of the former Bachelor reacted to the news of his relationship with Sill, Peter Weber's mother, Barb Weber, displayed her nod of approval via a comment under his post. She wrote:

"She’s just as beautiful on the inside as she is on the outside!❤️ Beyond happy for you both!❤️Love you 2!!❤️❤️"

Peter's mother reacts to his relationship announcement (Image via Instagram/ @pilot_pete)

More details about Peter Weber's new girlfriend, Brook Sills explored

As per Brook Sill's IMDb page, she was born in Duncan, South Carolina, on August 6, 1996. She won Miss South Carolina Teen in 2013 and represented Mauldin, a city in South Carolina.

While Sills hasn't made a lot of media appearances, she spoke about watching herself on the big screen during an October 2024 interview with Jim Conlan Chats, reflecting on her stint on the Paramount+ show Landman.

Talking about her role as Abilene in an episode of the series, she said:

"I've been pursuing acting for eight years now so kind of crazy, but um it was one of those moments where, after all of the no's and all the perseverance um, even though I still feel like I have so far to go it felt like okay like we're do like we're starting to do it."

Peter Weber reveals how he met his girlfriend, Brook Sill, refuting rumors of returning to The Bachelor

Peter Weber recently made an appearance on iHeartRadio’s The Ben & Ashley I. Almost Famous Podcast on June 10, 2025, wherein he revealed that he wasn't single anymore.

During the podcast, Peter was asked if he'd like to partake in The Bachelor again, to which he said that he hopes "there is never the need for that" because he's "very excited" and "hopeful" toward his new relationship.

Podcast host Ashley Iaconetti then asked Peter Weber to share details about how he met his girlfriend, whom he hadn't named during his podcast appearance.

“I was in New York for the last four years, and I, you know, Kelley (his ex-girlfriend) and I had gone back on and off a little bit during that time, but majority of it was all single, and you know, I always wanted a relationship. It’s no secret, obviously, but you know I was never going to be someone to force anything.” Peter said

The former Bachelor fame shared that he and Sill met the old-fashioned way, the very first day he moved back to L.A. Peter mentioned that his girlfriend was visiting the city at the time.

Peter was engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss when his season of The Bachelor ended. However, the two split by the time the show's finale aired, after which he dated another contestant, Kelley Flanagan, on and off until April 2023.

