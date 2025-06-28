My Girlfriend Is A Real Man: Release date, cast, plot, and everything to know about the upcoming drama 

My Girlfriend Is A Real Man is an upcoming romance and comedy drama series. It is slated for release from July 23, 2025, to August 28, 2025. It is adapted from the webtoon of the same name, authored by Massstar, and is set to feature 12 episodes.
The series revolves around the love story of an astronomy student, Park Yun-jae, and a warm-hearted woman, Ji-eun. They meet on a date and fall in love with each other at first sight. One day, the latter transforms into a man and tells everything to the boyfriend Yun-jae. He teaches the "man" how to live as one under the identity of Kim Ji-hun.
Read more: 10 memorable quotes from K-Drama Study Group
What is meeting Lady Gaga like? Find out HERE
My Girlfriend Is A Real Man features a star-studded cast, including A-rin, Yoon San-ha, Chuu, Yoo Jung-hoo, and others
The upcoming romance and comedy drama series My Girlfriend Is A Real Man features a star-studded cast, including A-rin, Yoon San-ha, Chuu, Yoo Jung-hoo, and Kim Kwang-shik.
1) A-rin as Kim Ji-eun
The South Korean actress A-rin will play the character of a warm-hearted and beautiful woman, Kim Ji-eun. She falls for Park Yun-jae after meeting him for the first time during the blind date. One day, she finds herself in the body of a man and elaborates on the strange situation to her boyfriend. He teaches her how to behave like a man and subsequently waits for her to return to her real self.
For those unversed, A-rin made her debut as the group OH MY GIRL's sub-vocalist and dancer. She released the first mini album, Oh My Girl, in April 2015. In recent news, she appeared in Alchemy of Souls season 2: Light and Shadow.
2) Yoon San-ha as Park Yun-jae
Yoon San-ha will play the character of Park Yun-jae in the upcoming series My Girlfriend Is The Man. He is a university-going student who has been studying astronomy. He meets Kim Ji-eun and falls in love with her. However, fate has another story for the duo.
For those unversed, Yoon San-ha is a member of the South Korean group ASTRO. He made his debut as the band's leading vocalist with the first extended play, Spring Up, released on February 16, 2016. He recently appeared in the 2024 series Romance in the House.
Meanwhile, Chuu and Yoo Jung-hoo will play the characters of Kang Min-ju and Kim Ji-hun in the drama My Girlfriend Is A Real Man, respectively.
My Girlfriend Is A Real Man will be available to stream on Rakuten Viki, Wavve, and KBS2TV.