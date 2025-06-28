4 K-dramas to watch if you liked O'PENing: Road to Surgeon

The medical drama O'PENing: Road to Surgeon is a short drama featuring the cast, including Kim Gun-woo, Lee Won-jung, Jung Sin-hye, Lee Noh-ah, Kim Nam-hee, and Oh Mi-hee. The drama is helmed by director Kim Jae-hong and penned by screenwriter Kim Se-hee. It features two episodes.

O'PENing: Road to Surgeon revolves around the growth and development of medical residents Kim Ju-no and Lee Dae-gil, who join hands to find the youngest resident, Kim Hye-won, who had disappeared out of the blue. For those unversed, Kim Gun-woo, Lee Dae-gil, and Jung Shin-hye play the characters of Kim Ju-no, Lee Won-jung, and Jung Shin-hye, respectively.

Doctor Cha, Hospital Playlist, and other K-dramas to watch if you liked O'PENing: Road to Surgeon

1) Doctor Cha

Featuring Doctor Cha cast (Image via Netflix Website)

Where to watch: Netflix

Cast: Uhm Jung-hwa, Kim Byung-chul, Myung Se-bin, Min Woo-hyuk

The medical and romance drama Doctor Cha follows the story of Cha Jung-sook, who quit her career as a doctor during her residency year after being married to Seo In-ho. She served as a housewife for twenty years, looking after the house and taking care of her children. However, she decides to fulfill her long-lost dream after discovering her husband's affair.

Similar to O'PENing: Road to Surgeon, Doctor Cha incorporates the theme of a medical setting, a strong female lead, friendship, and other themes.

2) Hospital Playlist

Featuring Hospital Playlist cast (Image via Netflix)

Where to watch: Netflix

Cast: Jo Jung-suk, Yoo Yeon-seok, Jung Kyung-ho, Kim Dae-myung, Jeon Mi-do

The medical and romance drama Hospital Playlist follows the stories of five friends who have been friends for twenty years. From joining their undergraduate program as medical residents in the same college to becoming expert doctors in the same hospital, they have thrived to save the lives of patients. At the same time, they form a band, which they use as an outlet after tiring days at the hospital.

Similar to O'PENing: Road to Surgeon, the Hospital Playlist revolves around a group of friends who will do anything to make each other happy.

3) Live Up to Your Name

Featuring Live Up To Your Name cast (Image via Netflix Website

Where to watch: Prime Video, Netflix, and Tubi

Cast: Kim Nam-gil, Kim Ah-joong, Yoo Min-kyu, Mun Ka-young

The fantasy and medical drama Live Up To Your Name follows the story of Heo Im, who is born in a concubine family in the Joseon era. He is an excellent doctor with amusing medical skills.

However, due to his family background, he finds it hard to climb the social ladder. One day, he travels back to modern Seoul, where he meets Doctor Yeon-gyung. Subsequently, they decide to return to the Joseon era together.

Similar to O'PENing: Road to Surgeon, Live Up to Your Name follows the story of two doctors navigating through life in different timelines of history.

4) Daily Dose of Sunshine

Featuring Daily Dose of Sunshine (Image via Netflix)

Where to watch: Netflix

Cast: Park Bo-young, Yeon Woo-jin, Jang Dong-yoon, Lee Jung-eun

The slice-of-life and medical drama Daily Dose of Sunshine follows the story of a nurse, Jung Da-eun, at the neurophysical department, where she faces different challenges. The drama sheds light on the vulnerability, traumas, and other factors associated with depression and other mental health issues.

Similar to O'PENing: Road to Surgeon, Daily Dose of Sunshine also revolves around friends who help each other when they are lost.

O'PENing: Road to Surgeon is available to watch on tvN.

