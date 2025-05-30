5 highly acclaimed K-dramas based on international novels

In recent years, K-dramas have witnessed a massive increase in popularity across the globe. The storylines of many shows have been based on literary works. Over the years, multiple K-dramas have been adapted from international novels, showcasing an amalgamation of the cultures of South Korea and other countries.

Ad

The five acclaimed Korean dramas based on international novels are:

Mr.Queen Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo Please Come Back, Mister Doctor John A Love So Beautiful

A glimpse at Netflix's darkest show RIGHT HERE

Mr.Queen, Doctor John, and other K-dramas based on the international novel

1) Mr. Queen

Shin Hye-sun as Mr. Queen cast (Image via CJndrama/X)

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki, Hulu, and Netflix

Ad

Trending

Cast: Shin Hye-sun, Kim Jung-hyun

Mr.Queen is adapted from the novel, The Promotion Record of a Crown Princess, authored by Xian Cheng.

The drama revolves around a South Korean chef, Jang Bong-hwan, who time-travels to the Joseon era and possesses the body of Queen Kim So-yong. He meets King Cheol-jong, who is the mere puppet of his mother-in-law, Queen Sun-woo. Subsequently, he gets entangled in the issues of the palace and tries to fix the relationship between the King and Queen.

Ad

2) Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo

Featuring Moon Lovers cast (Image via Rakuten Viki website)

Where to watch: SBS VOD, Wavve, and Rakuten Viki

Ad

Cast: Lee Joon-gi, IU, Kang Ha-neul

The K-drama Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo is adapted from the novel, Bu Bu Jing Xin, authored by Tong Hua.

The drama follows the story of Go Ha-jin, who time-travels to the Goryeo Dynasty during an eclipse. She finds herself in the body of a sixteen-year-old Hae-soo and living in the house of the 8th Prince Wang-wok. Soon, she gets involved with the 4th Prince, Wang So, who has been socially ostracized due to a scar on his face. Subsequently, the duo fall in love with each other.

Ad

3) Please Come Back, Mister

Please Come Back Mister (Image via Apple TV website)

Where to watch: Apple TV, Rakuten Viki, SBS World, and Kocowa

Ad

Cast: Rain, Kim In-kwon, Oh Yeon-seo, Kim Soo-roo, Lee Min-jung, and Lee Ha-nee

Please Come Back, Mister is adapted from the novel, Tsubakiyama Kacho no Nanokakan, authored by Jiro Asada.

Please Come Back, Mister revolves around a department store worker, Kim Young-soo, who meets an unprecedented demise. In the afterlife, he requests a return to the material world to solve the misunderstanding clouding his death and comfort his sad wife.

He is joined by a chef, Han Gi-tak, who makes similar requests. Subsequently, the Almighty accepts their request, and they are allowed to solve the issues. However, they have to do the work in new bodies and are restricted from revealing their identities.

Ad

4) Doctor John

Ji Sung in Doctor John (Image via Netflix)

Where to watch: Apple TV, Netflix, Rakuten Viki, and SBS World

Ad

Cast: Ji Sung, Lee Se-young, Lee Kyu-hyung, Hwang-hee

Doctor John is adapted from the novel, Oh Hand of God, authored by Kusakabe Yo.

The medical and romance K-drama Doctor John revolves around an intelligent and sharp anesthesiologist, Cha Yo-han, who is popular for diagnosing patients within the first 10 seconds of consultation. He gets entangled with another renowned anesthesiologist, Kang Shi-young, who is the topper of her class. Soon, the duo develops feelings for each other.

Ad

5) A Love So Beautiful

Cast: Kim Yo-han, So Ju-yeon, Yeo Hoe-hyun

The drama is based on novel To Our Pure Little Beauty by Zhao Qianqian.The romance and high school K-drama A Love So Beautiful follows the story of smart and charming student Cha-heon from Chun Ji High School. Even though he seems cold, he has a warm personality. Meanwhile, a cheerful seventeen-year-old Sin Sol-I has a crush on him and continuously expresses her love for him.

Ad

The other K-dramas based on the international novel include Tempted.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kirti Tiwari Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.



Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.



Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.



Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them. Know More