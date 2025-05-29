"Finally her efforts are being rewarded"— Fans react as BLACKPINK's Jisoo wins 'Best Solo (Female)' category at the 2025 Asia Star Entertainer Awards

On May 28, 2025, BLACKPINK's Jisoo won the Best Solo accolade under the Female category at the Asia Star Entertainer Awards, making the fandom proud. The event's first night was held at Yokohama's K-Arena, Japan. It was launched by Newsen and @star1 magazine in 2024.

Apart from BLACKPINK's Jisoo, the South Korean K-pop group aespa snagged three awards, including Song of the Year for Supernova, Artist of the Year, and The Platinum. Meanwhile, Enhypen won three accolades, including Album of the Year for ROMANCE: UNTOLD, Top Touring Artist, and The Platinum.

Subsequently, BLACKPINK's Jisoo's latest milestone of achieving Best Solo in the Female category circulated on social media. Netizens shared multiple congratulatory snippets celebrating her feat.

"My girl deserves all the love and finally her efforts are being rewarded," an X user tweeted.

The fandom mentioned BLACKPINK's Jisoo deserved the latest Best Solo Award. They congratulated her for being an excellent singer, songwriter, and producer.

"yeayyy Jisoo win this! thank you everyone for voting Jisoo CONGRATULATIONS JISOO," a fan reacted.

"Queen JISOO deserved for the best song release this year So proud of you," a fan shared.

"Congratulations singer, songwriter and producer JISOO," a fan commented.

The internet users congratulated the fandom that voted for the Earthquake singer.

"AAAAAHHH CONGRATULATIONS MY LOVE BEST SOLOIST DKDHDHDH," a fan shared.

"GOOD JOB to all the ones who put so much effort in voting and also streaming ....our hard work has been paid off," a fan commented.

"CONGRATULATIONS JISOO The queen you're, Chu!! Blink, Sooyaas, and Xiuqis are fall in love with our cute girl every single day. You deserved this, Chu! Thank you for growing stronger," a fan mentioned.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo's recent activities

The South Korean singer and actress released the debut solo extended play Amortage on February 14, 2025, through YG Entertainment and Interscope Records. The record featured four tracks— Earthquake, Your Love, Tears, and Hugs & Kisses. Earthquake served as the title track.

She was featured as the leading female protagonist in the zombie-themed comedy drama Newtopia, where she acted alongside Park Jeong-min. The show was adapted from the novel Influenza, authored by Han Sang-woon. It was helmed by director Yoon Sung-hyun and penned by screenwriters Han Jin-won and Ji Ho-jin, respectively.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo will play the character of Lee Ji-hye in the upcoming film The Prophet: Omniscient Reader. The movie is slated for release in 2025.

