"He better be careful before he starts being dissed for the rest of his life" – Fans react as Alex Warren responds to Drake's diss 

Alex Warren’s song Ordinary from his album You’ll Be Alright, Kid has topped the Billboard Hot 100 for six weeks since its release on February 7, 2025.
Meanwhile, Drake released his new song What Did I Miss on July 5, 2025, during a surprise YouTube livestream. It’s the lead single from his upcoming album Iceman.
On July 14, 2025, Drake threw shade at Alex Warren for continuing to secure the number 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 list with his track, Ordinary. The Toronto rapper took to Instagram Story on Monday, shared a screenshot of the all-genre music chart dated July 19, 2025. It showed his song What Did I Miss at number 2.
“Suppressor on the 1 spot. I’m taking that soon, don’t worry, one song or another. Rule changes and all,” Drake wrote in the caption.
Alex Warren responded a couple of hours later with his own Instagram Story tagging Champagne Papi. He was seen twerking in a 5-second clip to the lyrics of Drake’s 2025 song NOKIA: “Baby girl/ Let me see you do your dance, let me see you twirl…”
NOKIA was released on February 14 this year and is part of Drizzy’s collaborative album with PartyNextDoor, titled Some S*xy Songs 4 U.
Now, in the wake of Warren’s response to Drake, netizens are having wild and diverse reactions. For instance, X user @chiefflips commented on Pop Base’s post on the same.
“He better be careful before he starts being dissed for the rest of his life,” the user wrote about Alex’s reply to Drizzy.
Many people joined the conversation and shared similar reactions on the platform.
“Drake has 13 #1 and he’s insecure about debuting #2 behind a song that’s bigger than his new song. Let Alex have his moment,” a fan wrote.
“Alex Warren said bet,” another fan quipped.
“Oh, we about to see beef again,” a netizen wrote.
Others continued to weigh in.
“This is so unserious, Alex Warren & Drake beef was not on my bingo card,” another netizen wrote.
“Awww, that’s actually cute. Drake wrong for being that bitter,” a user wrote.
“Friendly competition,” an individual joked.
Drake is yet to issue a response to Warren.
More about Drake and Alex Warren’s songs topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart
Drake rapped and wrote his latest single, What Did I Miss, which was released earlier this month through OVO Sound and Republic Records. The 3-minute and 14-second track was released during a YouTube livestream titled “Iceman: Episode 1.”
Although the track secured a number 2 debut on the US and Canadian Billboard Hot 100, it earned Drizzy a record-extending 81st Hot 100 top 10 position. Meanwhile, What Did I Miss secured the number 1 spot on the US Hot R&B/ Hip-Hop Songs Billboard chart.
Other charts where the song topped include Billboard Streaming Songs, Billboard Digital Song Sales, and Billboard Hot Rap Songs. It is noteworthy that Drake’s latest release came days before his three-day headlining gig at the 2025 Wireless Festival. On the final night of the event, the Canadian emcee teased a new single with British rapper Central “Cench” Cee, which is slated to be released on July 18, 2025.
As for Alex Warren, his song Ordinary unveiled in early February via Atlantic Records. It is the lead single from the studio album, You’ll Be Alright, Kid, which is scheduled for a July 18 release. Ordinary was written by Warren alongside producer Adam Yaron and lyricists Cal Shapiro and Mags Duval.
The 3:06 long song was originally recorded in 2016 as part of the chamber pop genre. It reached the number 1 spot in 20 countries, including the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard Global 200 charts. It preceded the single, Bloodline (featuring Jelly Roll), which hit the streams on May 22, 2025.
Alex Warren performed the song on the eighth season of the reality TV series Love Is Blind, following which it gained further streams and sales. Ordinary also became the longest-running number 1 song on the UK Singles Chart. Its music video features Warren’s wife, Kouvr Annon.