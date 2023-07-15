Erin Andrews shares heartwarming images of newborn son after 'emergency' delivery post surrogacy journey

Erin Andrews and her husband, Jarret Stoll, welcomed a baby boy into the world via a surrogate mother. The sportscaster gave an exclusive interview in which she detailed the story behind the emergency delivery of her newborn son.

The former "Dancing With the Star" revealed to "Today" that she and her husband were on a fertility journey for over a decade and expressed that the process of IVF was the most difficult and challenging part of her life.

While talking to co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, she also opened up about the emotional birth of her child. Andrews said that there was a "little bit of an emergency in the delivery room."

The sporstcaster shared that during the surrogate's delivery, there were concerns about the baby's heartbeat as he rapidly progressed through the birth canal. The quick dilation led to some complications, prompting attention to the baby's well-being.

“I had my head facing the wall because I didn’t want to be in the way,” Andrews said. “All of the sudden, a nurse grabbed me and said, ‘[The surrogate] wants to hold your hand.’

“At that moment, Jarrett and I turned into the biggest sports fans,” she continued. “‘Come you, you can do this! You’ve got this girl!'”

The new parents brought their child back home and named him Mack. Andrews and the former NHL player celebrated their baby shower in June at Harriet's in West Hollywood, California.

What did Erin Andrews have to say about her fertility journey?

As mentioned before, Erin Andrews viewed her IVF journey as one of the most uncomfortable times of her life. She told Us Weekly that:

“It’s not easy. It’s been one of the most challenging things in my life, and I know in my husband’s life as well.”

She first started discussing her IVF journey via her blog. Andrews had written that the process was emotionally draining and time-consuming. She had been going through IVF treatment since she was 35 years old and had spent "a ton of money" and a "ton of time."

When Erin Andrews realized she was not the only one who went through this unfortunate process, she decided to share her experience.

