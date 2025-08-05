"Cats out the bag": Jason Lee and Tiffany Haddish confuse fans with a cryptic photo on Instagram

Tiffany Haddish, an American stand-up comedian and actress best known for her role in the 2017 comedy film Girls Trip, recently generated public interest with a cryptic Instagram post alongside longtime friend Jason Lee. Haddish has once again taken over Instagram, this time with a mysterious post that left fans curious and speculating.On August 3, 2025, Tiffany Haddish shared a photo featuring herself holding a baby, with Lee standing close by. Lee rested one hand on the stroller while gently placing the other around Haddish. The caption read: “Cats out the bag” without any further explanation or context provided in the post. The image, which included a stroller and a smiling Lee, appeared casual but instantly sparked speculation among fans and followers. Background of Tiffany Haddish’s mysterious post View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe image quickly captured attention on social media, sparking speculation about its meaning. Actress Tasha Smith echoed the confusion felt by many, commenting, “What does this mean?” Numerous followers wondered about the identity of the baby and whether Haddish was hinting at a significant personal milestone, such as motherhood or a new relationship.However, further details indicated that the baby in the photo was likely not Haddish’s child. Makeup artist Rolexis Schinsing added a lighthearted touch by jokingly calling herself the baby’s godmother: &quot;I finally get to tell everyone about my godchild!!&quot;Additional posts from Jason Lee clarified the situation by identifying the child as Major, the six-month-old grandson of his cousin, Natasha Tasha Brown. Lee also shared photos of Haddish holding the baby during a visit to a high school cheerleading practice in Stockton, California. He credited Brown for her involvement with the cheer squad and mentioned the baby within that context, implying the child is a family member rather than Haddish’s own.Tiffany Haddish’s personal life and recent social media buzz View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTiffany Haddish has openly shared her struggles with fertility, endometriosis, and multiple pregnancy losses. In a 2024 interview with People, she revealed that she experienced eight miscarriages, describing them as 'devastating.' She has also expressed interest in adoption as a possible path to motherhood.Tiffany Haddish’s recent photo with Jason Lee led to speculation about the nature of their relationship. Although they have been close friends for a long time, some people wondered if they might be romantically involved or co-parenting. Neither Haddish nor Lee has commented to confirm or deny this.Currently, Haddish is on her 'Funny and Fearless Tour' and stays active in the media. In a May 2025 interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Haddish said she is dating a 'roster' of people and is open to relationship possibilities.As of now, neither Tiffany Haddish nor Jason Lee has provided any clarification regarding the meaning behind the Instagram post featuring the baby. Based on available information, the child appears to be a relative of Lee’s—specifically, the grandson of his cousin, Natasha Brown. In the absence of further details or official statements, the post has continued to generate public curiosity. However, no confirmed developments related to Haddish’s personal or family life have been announced yet.Also read: 5 underrated movie trilogies that deserve more recognition.