"Sort of stopped": Freddie Prinze Jr. reveals why he quit acting even after becoming a rom-com heartthrob

Freddie Prinze Jr., who leads the new I Know What You Did Last Summer revival, has left fans wondering why he stepped away from acting after a series of starring roles in the late 1990s and early 2000s.The actor, best known for movies like She's All That and I Know What You Did Last Summer, has been largely absent from big-budget film and television work for more than a decade.In the latest part of the horror series, helmed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, Prinze Jr. once again plays the role of Ray Bronson. The movie pairs him with original co-star Jennifer Love Hewitt, but adds a new cast for the sequel.Back in 2014, the actor, while speaking to ABC News, said that he &quot;sort of&quot; stopped acting after negative experiences on set made him want to quit the business despite his early rom-com success.&quot;I did 24, it was terrible. I hated every moment of it. Kiefer was the most unprofessional dude in the world,&quot; he said.He continued,&quot;I just wanted to quit the business after that. So, I just sort of stopped.&quot;Why did Freddie Prinze Jr. retire from acting? Details exploredFreddie Prinze Jr. enjoyed broad popularity between the mid-1990s and early 2000s, making appearances in teen movies and rom-coms. In a 2014 interview with ABC News at San Diego Comic-Con, though, he shared that his stint on 24 in 2010 was one of the factors that led him away from the business.His time on set was &quot;miserable,&quot; he said, adding that he thought about giving up acting altogether because of the work environment.In particular, Prinze Jr. indicated that it was challenging to work with lead actor Kiefer Sutherland, describing him as &quot;unprofessional&quot; and stating that production suffered as a consequence.&quot;That's not me talking trash, I'd say it to his face, I think everyone that's worked with him has said that,&quot; he told ABC News.Following his exit from mainstream acting, Freddie Prinze Jr. turned to other creative fields. He joined WWE as a writer and producer for its television programming, including Monday Night Raw and SmackDown.He worked with the organization from 2008 to 2009 and returned briefly in 2010. In interviews, Prinze Jr. said he appreciated the creative structure and direct communication within WWE, comparing it favorably to his experience in scripted television.He also dabbled in voice work, such as a lead voice part as Kanan Jarrus on the animated show Star Wars Rebels (2014–2018), and created the horror podcast That Was Pretty Scary in 2023. He also ventured into sports and entertainment startups like Premier Streaming Network and MyFandom.Who is Freddie Prinze Jr.?Freddie Prinze Jr. was born on March 8, 1976, in Los Angeles, California. He is the son of comedian Freddie Prinze and Katherine Cochran. Following his father's death in 1977, he was brought up by his mother in New Mexico.He relocated to Los Angeles after high school to become an actor and received his first movie role in To Gillian on Her 37th Birthday (1996).He became widely known for his starring role as Ray Bronson in I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997), and had enormous success with She's All That (1999). He appeared in romantic comedies like Down to You and Summer Catch in the early 2000s. He also played Fred Jones in the live-action Scooby-Doo movies (2002, 2004) with Sarah Michelle Gellar, whom he wed in 2002.On television, he also had a brief role on Friends (2002), appeared in the sitcom Freddie (2005–2006), and made a guest appearance on Season 8 of 24 (2010). Through the years, he eventually moved away from acting and into writing, voiceover, and other behind-the-scenes endeavors.Prinze Jr. has also given public talks during the years regarding mental health and boundaries in the entertainment industry. He has stressed the need to select work environments that have relevance to one's values and to avoid linking personal value with fame or big franchise roles.For the unversed, I Know What You Did Last Summer, starring Freddie Prinze Jr., was released on July 18, 2025.