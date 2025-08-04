"Give me the chance": Lindsay Lohan shares frustration at being pigeonholed by past roles

Lindsay Lohan, who gained recognition as a child actress in The Parent Trap and later became known for her performance in Mean Girls, has recently spoken about the challenges of being typecast in Hollywood. She noted that growing up in the public eye contributed to being associated with specific character types, which has impacted her professional path.In an interview with The Times UK, conducted ahead of the August 8, 2025, release of Freakier Friday, Lohan reflected on a period in which she stepped back from acting. She explained that during this time, she focused on her personal life and later returned to the industry with an interest in pursuing a wider variety of roles.Lindsay Lohan's career hiatus and return View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLindsay Lohan explained that during the 2000s, she stepped back from leading roles because she had begun to lose interest in acting and wanted to focus on her personal life. She described that period as a time to take a break from the industry and allow herself the space to rediscover her motivation.&quot;Losing that feeling of excitement about doing a film, wait to get that itch again.&quot; Now, with the upcoming sequel to the 2003 body-swap comedy Freaky Friday, which also stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Lohan has expressed interest in returning to acting to explore a broader range of rolesLohan also acknowledged feeling typecast based on her earlier work. She pointed to her role in 2006’s A Prairie Home Companion as an example of the type of project she would like to take on more often. “I was so thrilled to work on [2006’s] A Prairie Home Companion [opposite Meryl Streep and Woody Harrelson], and yet even today I have to fight for stuff that is like that, which is frustrating. Because, well, you know me as this — but you also know I can do that. ''Lindsay Lohan's upcoming projects View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlong with her role in the comedy Freakier Friday, Lindsay Lohan will also lead and executive produce Count My Lies, a thriller series slated to premiere on Hulu. During the same interview, Lohan also expressed a strong interest in narrative-driven projects and cited classic films like All About Eve and Breakfast at Tiffany’s as examples of the types of stories she hopes to pursue.“I miss films that are stories, like All About Eve or Breakfast at Tiffany’s. There are not many major movies I want to go and see that are like that.” In a May 2025 interview with Elle magazine, Lohan had expressed similar sentiments, stating that she was ready to move beyond romantic comedies after starring in three such films for Netflix. She indicated an interest in branching into other genres and taking on more varied roles.''Okay, now we need to be thinking about other stuff.’ I can’t do movies like these forever.”Lindsay Lohan’s recent remarks provide insight into how she views the next phase of her career, particularly about her early start in the industry and the public attention that followed. With new projects underway and a desire to take on different kinds of roles, she plans to explore a wider range of work in film and television.Also read: What happened to Loni Anderson? Cause of death of WKRP in Cincinnati star explained.