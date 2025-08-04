What happened to Loni Anderson? Cause of death of WKRP in Cincinnati star explained

Loni Anderson, the actress best known for her role as Jennifer Marlowe on the CBS sitcom WKRP in Cincinnati, passed away on August 3, 2025, at the age of 79. Anderson passed away on Sunday in Los Angeles, surrounded by her family. Her death came just days before her 80th birthday.As reported by Deadline, the cause of death was described as an acute, prolonged illness, according to her longtime publicist, Cheryl J. Kagan. Anderson had been receiving care in Los Angeles and passed away, surrounded by close family members. Although there had been no public disclosure of any health issues before her passing, the family confirmed the news in an official statement as reported by Associated Press, expressing their profound grief:“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our dear wife, mother, and grandmother,” the statement read.About Loni Anderson View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLoni Anderson was an American actress widely recognized for playing Jennifer Marlowe, the receptionist on the CBS sitcom WKRP in Cincinnati, which aired from 1978 to 1982. Anderson was born on August 5, 1945, in Saint Paul, Minnesota. She was the daughter of Klaydon Carl Andy Anderson, an environmental chemist, and Maxine Hazel, a former model. Loni Anderson grew up in Roseville, Minnesota. Her parents had originally planned to name her Leilani but changed it to Loni to avoid teasing, as she shared in her 1995 memoir My Life in High Heels.Before beginning her acting career, Anderson participated in beauty pageants. Anderson’s first film role was a small part in Nevada Smith (1966). Over the next ten years, she appeared in guest roles on TV shows like S.W.A.T., Phyllis, and Police Woman. She auditioned for the role of Chrissy on Three’s Company but didn’t get it; however, she later appeared as a guest star on the show.Anderson was married four times. Her most notable marriage was to actor Burt Reynolds; they tied the knot in 1988 after co-starring in the film Stroker Ace. The couple divorced in 1994. Later, in 2008, she married Bob Flick, a founding member of the folk group The Brothers Four. She was involved in raising awareness about chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), a condition that affected her parents.Loni Anderson's legacy View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLoni Anderson became widely known for her role as Jennifer Marlowe, the receptionist on WKRP in Cincinnati. The show, created by Hugh Wilson, focused on the staff at a fictional radio station in Ohio. Anderson’s performance earned her two Emmy nominations in 1980 and 1981, as well as three Golden Globe nominations. After WKRP, Anderson continued her career by acting in numerous television programs and films. In 1980, she played Jayne Mansfield in a television biopic and later portrayed Thelma Todd in White Hot: The Mysterious Murder of Thelma Todd. She also appeared on series such as The Love Boat, Barnaby Jones, The Bob Newhart Show, Three’s Company, and Nurses. In the 1990s, she returned to the role of Jennifer Marlowe in The New WKRP in Cincinnati. Her final screen role was in the 2023 Lifetime film Ladies of the 80’s: A Divas Christmas. Her career spanned several decades across film, television, and theater, leaving a lasting influence on American popular culture.Also read: 'Tierney was a f*#*ing nightmare&quot;: Quentin Tarantino recalls firing Lawrence Tierney amid fellow A-lister's memorial in LA.