5 surprising reveals from Superman

Superman is a 2025 American superhero movie based on the eponymous character from DC Comics. Helmed by James Gunn as both writer and director, the film marks the launch of the new DC Universe (DCU) and serves as a reboot of the Superman franchise.

When Superman intervenes in an international crisis engineered by Lex Luthor, he faces unintended fallout that turns public opinion against him and raises difficult questions about his origins and place in the world.

As threats rise and mistrust grows, the Kryptonian turns to his allies to uncover the truth and protect the planet. The fight becomes a struggle not just against Luthor, but to restore public faith.

While staying true to the heart of the character, the movie expands the scope of the DCU in unexpected ways. From subtle shifts in world-building to intriguing character updates, the movie sets the stage for a universe that feels both grounded and limitless.

Here is a list of five surprising reveals from Superman.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Ultraman’s future, and 4 other surprising reveals from Superman

1) A 300-year history of metahumans in the DCU

A still from the movie (Image via YouTube/@dcofficial)

The opening text in the movie quickly bypasses the well-known origin story to establish key facts: Superman has been active for three years and just faced his first defeat. However, it also subtly introduces a broader DC Universe timeline, noting that metahumans have existed on the planet for 300 years prior to the film’s events.

While the term metahuman can vary in meaning, director James Gunn seems to use it broadly, encompassing figures such as Superman, Mr. Terrific, and the Green Lanterns.

The 300-year timeline hints at untold stories involving historical DC figures like Hawkman, Hawkgirl, and Hippolyta, as well as Old West characters such as Jonah Hex and Johnny Thunder. Even the Creature Commandos’ Frankenstein Monster and the Bride may predate Superman, though their roles remain uncertain.

This extended timeline gives DCU creators room to expand the franchise’s long history, potentially featuring earlier settings in projects like James Mangold’s Swamp Thing.

2) Metropolis and Gotham set in real U.S. states

A still from the movie (Image via YouTube/@dcofficial)

When Lois leaves the Justice Gang’s headquarters, her car's Delaware license plate suggests that the DCU’s version of Metropolis is located in the First State.

This is a significant shift from past interpretations, where Metropolis and Gotham were often portrayed as fictional cities loosely based on or near New York. The choice may even nod to the DC Heroes role-playing game from the 1980s and '90s, which mapped Metropolis in Delaware and Gotham in New Jersey.

A freeway sign during the Metropolis destruction suggests Gotham may also lie within New Jersey.

Placing these iconic cities in real U.S. states creates a more recognizable world while still allowing for the extraordinary, including superpowered beings and masked heroes. This approach contrasts with earlier movies that used New York City directly, instead presenting a distinct yet familiar world that supports both realism and fantasy.

3) Advanced technology and scientific concepts in the DCU

A still from the movie (Image via YouTube/@dcofficial)

Unrealistic yet imaginative science has always been central to the DC Universe. Even before Jack Kirby introduced the New Gods, figures like Batman and Lex Luthor were creating inventions that defied conventional logic.

Kirby expanded this with advanced tech like Boom Tubes, interdimensional portals similar to those used by Luthor in the latest DCU movie. While it is doubtful Luthor created them, his access to such technology, along with Mr. Terrific’s nonchalant reaction, shows how far beyond real-world science the DCU operates.

This advanced world is already influencing the broader universe. In Peacemaker, Chris's father uses an armory accessed through dimensional gates, showing that such technology isn’t limited to top-tier characters.

With corporations like Luthorcorp, WayneTech, and others constantly developing new inventions, the DCU has strong potential to expand its sci-fi elements.

Interdimensional travel and other advanced ideas may soon feature even in grounded stories like Lanterns, combining realism with cosmic scale.

4) Ultraman’s origins and future potential

A still from the movie (Image via YouTube/@dcofficial)

In DC Comics lore, Ultraman is depicted as an alternate version of Clark Kent from Earth-3, a parallel reality in which conventional moral alignments are inverted. But in the DCU, the title refers to a character revealed to be a clone of the Kryptonian hero, engineered by Luthor.

The 1986 relaunch of Superman, led by writer and artist John Byrne, introduced Bizarro as an imperfect clone of Superman created by Lex Luthor’s scientists.

In the current DCU, Ultraman’s unmasked appearance resembles Superman’s long-haired style from the mid-1990s, rather than the classic pale, angular look associated with earlier versions of Bizarro.

Ultraman’s origin as a Superman clone may return in future DCU stories, possibly placing him in Earth-3 or a reversed world like Bizarro’s.

While it remains to be seen how closely the DCU will follow those earlier interpretations, a version of Ultraman who develops his own identity or attempts to take Superman’s place could introduce new narrative possibilities within the expanding universe.

5) Supergirl’s introduction and evolving role in the DCU

A still from the movie (Image via YouTube/@dcofficial)

It was known early on that Supergirl (Milly Alcock) would appear in the movie, but her unexpected entrance, arriving at the Fortress of Solitude hungover and looking for her dog, caught many fans off guard.

The scene hints at a unique version of Kara Zor-El in the DCU, one who enjoys drinking and vacations on red sun planets to indulge without powers. Her carefree attitude contrasts with Clark’s more serious demeanor, creating a playful yet distant dynamic between the cousins.

Another twist is that Kara, not Clark, owns Krypto. Her animal companions include Streaky the Supercat and Comet the Superhorse, so this marks a new direction.

It also sets up next year’s Supergirl film, based on Woman of Tomorrow, where Kara and Krypto share a closer bond. The comic’s portrayal of a more jaded, spacefaring Kara who keeps her distance from Earth seems to shape this version’s future role.

Superman is currently playing in theatres.

