Peacemaker season 2 marks the much-awaited return of John Cena's DC character after three years. The new season is set to drop on August 21, 2025. After his adventure in the first installment, there is a lot on Peacemaker's plate, this time bringing another dimension into play.

The official trailer for the series, released on July 27, 2025, offers a sneak peek into what lies ahead for the character. After his previous experiences, Chris/Peacemaker (John Cena) showcases a changed personality in the trailer. While Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo) is on the lookout for him, Chris gains access to another dimension where things are far more favorable than the one he is in.

From unleashing troubles to causing chaos, the trailer hints that Chris' desire to be a real hero is not going to be easy with the actions and decisions he has to make.

Danger is barging in from all corners for Chris in Peacemaker season 2 trailer

The new trailer depicts that Peacemaker's story is continuing, but he has changed from what he was before. With all that the past adventures brought him, he expresses his wish to become a real hero this time.

With Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks) cheering for him at one end, danger is approaching Peacemaker in the form of Rick Flag Sr., who is eager to take revenge for his son Rick Flag Jr.'s death.

Rick Flag Sr. is searching for Chris, as seen in the trailer. Redemption seems a difficult task for him, with his past mistakes still following him. Peacemaker's relationship with Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) is not progressing either, as the trailer suggests, leaving him challenged on all ends.

But things are not so simple, as Chris invites more danger for himself from the other dimension. He reveals having the portal to another parallel world, deciding to make a better living on the other side. While things seem favorable there, danger will barge in from both dimensions in Peacemaker season 2.

Chris gets stuck in a dimensional dilemma in Peacemaker season 2

A still from Peacemaker season 2 (Image via YouTube/@dcofficial)

The new trailer of the second season unveils that Peacemaker has found an entry into a parallel dimension, which will invite peril for all in the series. The other dimension is a replica of the Peacemakers' original dimension. However, the grass is greener on the other side, with the character finding his desired world there.

Calling it 'best dimension ever', Chris seems to be stuck in the dilemma of choosing the dimensions, bringing in more issues and chaos to solve. The trailer shows Harcourt getting into action to get Chris back to where he belongs. The team is set to tackle the problems of their dimension, with Rick Flag Sr. behind them, as well as the parallel dimension.

James Gunn has written the second season while also serving as one of the executive producers and directors of the show. The stars in the film include John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Dee Bradley Baker, Frank Grillo, Sol Rodriguez, and Tim Meadows, among others.

James Gunn talks about the growth and changes shown in Peacemaker season 2

(Left to right) James Gunn, John Cena, and Jennifer Holland at 2025 Comic-Con International: San Diego - HBO Max "Peacemaker" Sneak Peek And Panel (Image via Getty)

At the San Diego Comic-Con 2025 on July 26, James Gunn spoke about Peacemaker season 2, discussing why personality development has been chosen for the titular character this time. As reported by Deadline, he said:

"I really like TV shows where the characters don’t just return every season and they’re the same exact characters. I want to see growth. I want to see change and sometimes regression. And Peacemaker is a different guy this year."

Talking about how Peacemaker has changed in the second installment, Gunn further shared:

"He’s dealing with the demons he uncovered from the first season and trying to deal with them, and the world is not accepting him the way he is. They aren’t accepting him as a hero.”

Peacemaker season 2 will explore how Chris will handle the world's perceptions of him and if he is able to make himself stand as a real hero. It will premiere on August 21, 2025, on HBO Max.

