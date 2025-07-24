James Gunn to bring a surprising release ahead of Peacemaker season 2

Peacemaker season 2 is set to be released on HBO Max on August 21, 2025. Ahead of this, a companion series titled Peacemaker: The Official Podcast with James Gunn is scheduled to premiere on the same platform. Created by James Gunn, the podcast will debut on July 24.A DC Studios production, the podcast will be hosted by Gunn in a weekly format, which will complement the new Peacemaker season 2. The episodes are set to be released every Monday and Thursday, focusing initially on season 1 before transitioning to Peacemaker season 2.As an executive producer on the show, Gunn is set to host the podcast with Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, and a variety of guests throughout the podcast’s run. That includes John Cena, Danielle Brooks, and Freddie Stroma, among others.Details about Peacemaker: The Official Podcast with James Gunn View this post on Instagram Instagram PostA DC production, Peacemaker: The Official Podcast with James Gunn, has been designed to reintroduce the series to fans and clear up any confusion with canon at the same time. That’s because Peacemaker season 1 was set in the now-defunct DCEU while season 2 is set in the rebooted DC Universe, something that Gunn confirmed.That continuity shift has confused many fans and critics alike, especially when characters show up in the same timelines. Thus, as a result, the podcast has been designed to clear up those confusions as well as be a season 1 refresher and an introduction to Peacemaker season 2 while running side-by-side with the season as a companion.Not only that, but in the trailer, Gunn and the company promise to reveal behind-the-scenes drama and tease the future of both the franchise and the rebooted DC Universe. Furthermore, special guests from the Peacemaker cast will make an appearance, including several actors who portray the 11th Street Kids.That list includes John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, Alison Araya, and Freddie Stroma, among others. Also read: Will there be Wednesday season 3? Renewal status and moreWhat is Peacemaker season 2 about?A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/@DC)Set to be released on August 21, 2025, Peacemaker season 2 will follow Christopher Smith/Peacemaker yet again as he navigates through a world where two dimensions are colliding. This forces him to not just confront an alternative version of himself but also deal with threats from both dimensions at the same time.As the series takes place after Superman's events and the exposure of a quantum unfolding chamber device, Peacemaker finds himself being hunted. In this case, the hunter is Rick Flag Sr., who is looking for revenge after Peacemaker killed his son, Rick Flag Jr., in Suicide Squad.That forces the 11th Street Kids back into action to protect their friend as Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), John Economos (Steve Agee), and Vigilante (Freddie Stroma) reunite to help Peacemaker deal with the new threat. At the same time, he has to deal with his alternative version from within the multiverse, and it forces him to question his own identity.Also read: Duster won’t return for season 2 after the show gets cancelled by HBO Yet at the same time, it allows Peacemaker to meet members of the Justice Gang, including Guy Gardner, Hawkgirl, and Maxwell Lord, in the process. But by the end of Peacemaker season 2, it is revealed that Flag Sr.'s mission has a deeper conspiracy tied to the multiverse and the eventual legacy of Task Force X.So much so that Peacemaker’s redemption mission will see him forced to make a choice that James Gunn has teased as &quot;the DC Universe's big event.&quot;Peacemaker: The Official Podcast with James Gunn will premiere on HBO Max as well as other podcast streaming websites on July 24, 2025.