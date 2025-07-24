Will there be Wednesday season 3? Renewal status and more

Wednesday season 3 is officially happening, as Netflix has ordered a new season of the dark comedy series. It's an early renewal for the series as season 2 is yet to debut on the streaming platform on Wednesday, August 6, 2025. However, it's not surprising news as the first season of the series has proved to be a popular choice for critics and audiences alike.In a statement shared by showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, they said that they are &quot;beyond thrilled&quot; that Wednesday Addams will be &quot;returning to stalk the halls of Nevermore&quot; for an additional season.The series raked in four Primetime Emmy awards during its debut season, along with countless nominations for the Golden Globes, BAFTA, and more. Moreover, Wednesday season 1 is rated 73% by critics on Rotten Tomatoes and 85% by regular audiences. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhat is an even more telling metric that helped prompt Netflix to greenlight Wednesday season 3 is the show's current standing on Netflix's Global All Time Shows list. The dark comedy series currently holds the top spot of the Top 10 Most Popular (English) Shows on Netflix with over 252 million views.It stands apart from the likes of Stranger Things season 3 (#10) and season 4 (#3), as well as Bridgerton season 1 (#5), plus, Wednesday is only a couple of million down compared to Squid Game season 1, which tops Netflix's list of non-English shows.What to know about Wednesday season 3 so farWednesday season 3, while already confirmed by Netflix on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, is still further in the future. Wednesday season 2 is just going to premiere in the coming weeks. So far, there are no known plot details or official release date for the third season yet. The show's creators also refused to offer a single morsel of information that could spoil season 3. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHowever, co-creator and co-showrunner Alfred Gough teased that Wednesday season 3 will be even better on every level. He shared a statement via Netflix Tudum as a teaser for the third season:&quot;Our goal for season 3 is the same as it is for every season: to make it the best season of Wednesday we possibly can.&quot;As for the cast members, there is no official confirmation on who will be returning or who will be added in season 3. Jenna Ortega is expected to return as the titular Wednesday Addams, but according to Gough, there will be more screentime for the rest of the Addams family, too.It could mean that the season will be bringing back Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones), Gomez (Luis Guzmán), and Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez). There are also new, mysterious characters being introduced in Wednesday season 2. Depending on how the second season plays out, some of them could be returning as well.Gough also teased that part of the plotline in season 3 will be learning about more Addams family secrets. Moreover, the show's creator added that fans can expect to watch the series &quot;descend even deeper into the Addams family crypt&quot; and discover more of the school's sinister secrets. That said, most of the details surrounding the third season will remain a mystery for now.Read more: Is Lady Gaga in Wednesday season 2?While waiting for Wednesday season 3, fans can start watching part 1 of the second season when it drops on Netflix on August 6, 2025. Part 2 will be released on September 3.