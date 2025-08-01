James Gunn's Superman surpasses the $300 million mark, becoming the first DC film to do so since The Batman. 

James Gunn’s Superman (2025) was released theatrically on July 11, 2025. It marks the beginning of a newly restructured DC Universe overseen by James Gunn and Peter Safran. Positioned as the entry in the “Chapter One: Gods and Monsters” slate, the movie creates a new take on the legendary superhero portrayed by David Corenswet.Within three weeks of its release, Superman had already reached a major commercial threshold. It has become the first DC film since The Batman (2022), directed by Matt Reeves, to pass the $300 million mark at the domestic box office.The film's box office success demonstrates a positive response from the general audience. It has shown a significant increase in success compared to other recent DC films, which have reached a maximum of $200 million at the domestic box office.Superman becomes the highest-grossing Superman film in the U.S.By August 1, 2025, James Gunn’s movie had earned an estimated 300.5 million at the U.S. and Canadian box office. It became the ninth DC film to surpass the 300-million mark.The film also became the top-grossing stand-alone movie of all time in the United States. It has broken the record held by Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel (2013), with $291 million in domestic collection.Globally, the film has currently earned over $522 million, including $223 million from international markets. Other significant global contributors are the UK, Mexico, Brazil, France, and Australia. The film grossed 7.25 crore (US$1.1M) in India, led by strong performances in Hindi, Tamil, and English versions.There has been stiff competition throughout the summer box office season. Despite releases like Marvel Superhero Fantastic Four: First Steps, the David Corenswet-starrer has continued to generate steady weekday business and a per-theater average into its fourth week in release.Overview of Superman (2025)Superman (2025), created and directed by James Gunn, will be the official start to the new DC Universe structure. The film stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. It features a younger Clark Kent who must reconcile his Kryptonian roots with his human upbringing while working at the Daily Planet in Metropolis.The story centers around the internal conflicts of Clark Kent as he strives to align his moral beliefs with a society that begins to question the role of heroes. The story follows Clark Kent and his struggles with alienation due to his human and Kryptonian origins while navigating the responsibilities of being Earth’s protector.Rachel Brosnahan plays Lois Lane, an assertive investigative reporter. Nicholas Hoult appears as Lex Luthor, a tech mogul and political figure whose ambitions put him against Clark Kent.The film also features Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen and Wendell Pierce as Perry White. The movie was produced in IMAX with cinematography by Henry Braham, and it entered production in early 2024. The film establishes the setting of later DCU entries, such as Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and the coming Lanterns series.As of August, the film is still in its theatrical window, which is to be followed by a digital and streaming release.