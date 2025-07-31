7 best live-action Lex Luthor portrayals from the ‘Superman’ franchise

Lex Luthor is the billionaire genius who views Superman as a threat and will stop at nothing to undermine him. Gene Hackman set the gold standard in 1978, Kevin Spacey brought a sly menace in 2006, Jesse Eisenberg went bold in Batman v Superman, and Michael Rosenbaum gave depth in Smallville. Then comes the latest buzz with James Gunn's film, injecting fresh life into the mythos.

Ticket pre-sales smashed expectations, pushing talk of a blockbuster summer. The trailer dropped and sent Twitter into a frenzy. With an 83% critic rating and a 91% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes (as of 31st July 2025), it seems that fans and critics alike are in favour of the new rebooted universe.

Luthor’s core remains the same brilliance married to obsession. What this means is a renewed spotlight on the greatest Lex moments on screen.

Nicholas Hoult, Kevin Spacey, and 5 other best portrayals of Lex Luthor.

1) Nicholas Hoult (Superman, 2025)

a still from the Superman trailer (image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Lex Luthor stands as LuthorCorp’s shrewd architect of chaos, convinced Superman’s alien power steals humanity’s spotlight. Nicholas Hoult embraces the role with sly wit and simmering intensity, and his version of Luther is always two steps ahead of Superman.

The film feels like a tight reset, reassuringly familiar yet daring in its humor and heart. Here’s the thing: this iteration of Lex feels almost believable, a villain whose flaws mirror his ambitions.

2) Kevin Spacey (Superman Returns, 2006)

a still from Superman Returns (image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

In Superman Returns, Lex Luthor appears as a calculating magnate who believes humanity requires his leadership. Kevin Spacey plays the role of Luthor, capturing the character’s signature look and sharp style. Luthor’s interactions with Kryptonite demonstrate his expertise and strategic thinking, each action serving a distinct purpose.

Bryan Singer’s 2006 revival intertwines classic Superman heroics with more personal, intimate moments, allowing the threat posed by Luthor to resonate both globally and within daily life. The film references earlier versions of the franchise while expanding the characters and introducing understated humor alongside the tension. This depiction presents Lex Luthor as a grounded presence, an antagonist whose schemes and demeanor maintain a subtle but lasting impact throughout the story.

3) Jesse Eisenberg (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, 2016)

a still from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Jesse Eisenberg’s version of Lex Luthor in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice stands out—not for fitting the mold, but for breaking it. Gone is the smooth-talking tycoon with a crisp suit and calm menace. Instead, this Luthor is twitchy, fast-talking, and unpredictable. Think less corporate overlord, more erratic tech mogul with a bone to pick.

The movie itself is heavy with mood, dark visuals, big themes, gods among men, and Eisenberg’s Luthor slots in as the wild card. He’s not just scheming in the background; he’s throwing the whole game off balance. Some found it offbeat, others called it bold. Either way, it didn’t fade into the usual background noise. For better or worse, it’s a Lex that sparks debate. And in a franchise this big, that kind of impact counts.

4) Gene Hackman (Superman, 1978)

a still from Superman: The Movie (image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Gene Hackman plays a velvet‑voiced schemer convinced that Superman’s powers throw humanity off balance. His playful smirks disguise a mind always plotting three moves ahead. Scenes unfold in underground lairs and high‑stakes boardrooms, with Hackman treating every line like a secret handshake with the audience.

Donner’s 1978 epic blends grand heroics and sharp humor, making every showdown feel like a high‑stakes poker game. Released in 1978, it thrilled audiences and opened doors for a new superhero era. Its opening weekend set records, cementing this take on Luthor in pop culture.

5) Jon Cryer (Supergirl, 2019)

a still from Supergirl (image via The CW)

Jon Cryer picked up the Lex Luthor mantle in CW’s Supergirl, trading sitcom charm for steel-cold menace worthy of Superman’s greatest adversary. Debuting in 2019’s season four, he built on family legacy, having played Lenny Luthor in 1987’s Superman IV, to deliver a version that felt both theatrical and calculated.

His piercing stare and clipped delivery made even quiet scenes buzz with tension, each smirk laced with intent. Supergirl leaned into themes of power and control, and Cryer’s Lex fit right in, intelligent, manipulative, and always two steps ahead. He wasn’t just a throwback; he brought new heat to a well-worn role. What this means is that Cryer gave TV’s take on Luthor real weight.

6) Michael Rosenbaum (Smallville, 2001)

a still from Smallville (image via The CW)

Michael Rosenbaum’s Lex Luthor starts as a neighbor and best friend. On Smallville’s Kansas plains, a boy-next-door evolves into Superman’s ultimate foil, driven by envy and warped ideals. Rosenbaum’s subtle smirks and quiet intensity turn every conversation into high-stakes poker. As seasons roll on, that friendly facade cracks, revealing obsession and cunning that feel painfully human.

Peter Roth’s series balances teenage angst with cosmic lore, grounding grand battles in emotional family loyalty and broken promises. Late episodes showcase Rosenbaum’s finest work, wrestling guilt and ambition beneath sharp suits and colder glances. Airing from 2001 to 2011, Smallville quietly reshaped early 2000s TV, mapping Clark’s origin and Luthor’s downfall side by side.

7) Titus Welliver (Titans, 2018)

a still from Titans (image via Netflix)

Titus Welliver’s Lex Luthor debuts in Titans Season 4 as a commanding presence, slicing through Metropolis’s underbelly with cold precision that echoes an obsession to outwit Superman. A seasoned actor known for Bosch, Welliver brings gravitas to LuthorCorp’s CEO, delivering calculated menace beneath tailored suits.

Scenes unfold in penthouse offices and shadowy warehouses, each silence bristling with threat. Showrunners pack episodes with familial betrayal and metahuman politics, making every plot twist feel personal.

Welliver’s measured delivery turns boardroom banter into a psychological duel, quietly reminding his greatest weapon is intellect. Titans balances epic heroics and gritty drama, and this Luthor reignites comic rivalries with modern flair.

James Gunn’s 2025 Superman introduces a bold new take, and the legacy of Lex Luthor continues to evolve.

