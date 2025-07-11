Natasha Kermani's Abraham's Boys brings a unique Dracula story, but fails to spark horror

Abraham's Boys: A Dracula Story taps into the well-known world of Count Dracula, shifting the focus to the popular character from the tale, Professor Abraham Van Helsing, and his sons. Natasha Kermani is credited as the director of the film.

Moving ahead in time, it delves into the aftermath of Abraham's broil with Dracula. As the family goes about their dull, isolated lives in California, the sons learn the secrets about their father's dark obsession with the undead, blurring the identity of the real threat.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers and reflects the author's opinions. Reader's discretion is advised.

Overall, the film offers a unique concept for fans of Bram Stoker's vampire. Bringing a twist to who could be the danger the family prepares for, Abraham's Boys creates an eerie tension amidst the backdrop of the New World. But the film also misses out on bringing the expected horrifying moments that the viewers anticipate.

Abraham's Boys brings an interesting take on the renowned character from the Dracula universe

A still from Abraham's Boys (Image via YouTube/@shudder)

To the audience who are aware of the popular novel or its film/series adaptations, Abraham Van Helsing is known as the learned professor who boasts vast knowledge of modern science and the dark world. Being a strong force against Dracula, the film brings a new side of the professor after his victory over the vampire.

Based on Joe Hill's short story, the film portrays Abraham as a much different personality than before. He is married to Mina and has two sons, Max (Brady Hepner) and Rudy (Judah Mackey). The family shifts all the way to California to lead a life in seclusion, away from the undead. The unique element that the new film incorporates is the sacred and mysterious avatar of Abraham.

Unlike his appearance in the 1897 novel as a sharp-minded, brave opponent of Dracula who stands by moral values, the new film suggests a change has overcome the professor, which may be for the worse. Played by Bosch fame Titus Welliver, the character's attempt to hide his family from the fanged dangers highlights an unexpected change in his personality.

Max and Rudy's experiences with the professor's dark obsessions build a horrifying expectation that there is more to him than meets the eye. The changing nature of human personalities is a significant point used in the film. However, it can be felt that Abraham's Boys could tap into this intriguing character development in greater detail for the expected frightening moments.

Chilling connections and parent-child dynamics are explored in Abraham's Boys

A still from Abraham's Boys (Image via YouTube/@shudder)

Abraham's Boys has some surprising plot connections from the 1897 novel, bringing an element of intrigue for the viewers. From Mina's experiences to Abraham's odd behaviors, Max and Rudy's journey brings past horrors and tough times.

Mina, played by Jocelin Donahue, appears distraught in the film. Referring to her horrifying experiences with Dracula from the novel, the film addresses the question of whether her current state is because of the vampire's curse she once possessed. On the other hand, Abraham's erratic fears and quest to end the evil are built on his past experiences and altercations with the dark world of Dracula.

Left disconnected from the rest of the world, Max and Rudy's experiences with their parents add complexities to their lives. Constantly preparing to fight the demons and staying alert draws Max away from his parents, making him question their beliefs and deeds.

The parent-child dynamic thus plays a crucial role in the film, with the sons' explorations ranging from unhappy, secluded lives to the dark secrets of their father.

Despite the potential to build on these troubles for much depth in the plot, Abraham's Boys misses their chance to deliver terrifying experiences from these points. The slow unraveling of these points further forms a disconnection between the viewers and the plot.

Kermani's cinematic delivery wins on the visual-musical front, but takes a step back in the scary watching experience

A still from Abraham's Boys (Image via YouTube/@shudder)

Natasha Kermani has packed a significant visual experience for the viewers in Abraham's Boys. The professor's secluded life in California is complemented well by the backdrop, 4:3 aspect ratio, and the elaborate scenes incorporated in the film. The music by Brittany Allen further adds to the building horror in the film.

However, the new film fails to spark horror in several pivotal points. The story manages to deliver some prominent moments that make the viewers sit on the edge of their seats. While the plot builds up the anticipation, the slow pace and missed horror moments may disappoint the viewers expecting some intense moments.

With all its hits and misses, Abraham's Boy brings a different perspective to the popular tale. The viewers can watch this unique take on the Dracula story by Natasha Kermani from July 11, 2025, on Shudder.

Abraham's Boys: A Dracula Story is now running in theatres.

