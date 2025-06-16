Chris Stuckmann’s crowdfunded horror film Shelby Oaks to release in the US theatres on October 3, 2025

Shelby Oaks is heading to theatres in the United States on October 3, 2025. This horror film is the first feature directed by Chris Stuckmann, known for his YouTube film reviews.

What started as a crowdfunded project has become one of the most talked-about indie horror releases, especially after breaking Kickstarter records for the genre. Backed by Neon and shaped through extra reshoots and edits, the film is now set for its theatrical run. Neon confirmed the release date in April 2025.

The story focuses on a paranormal investigator named Mia, who searches for her sister and other members of a ghost-hunting group called the Paranormal Paranoids. Set in Ohio, the film combines traditional storytelling with found footage. After years in development and community support, Shelby Oaks has built up anticipation from both horror fans and online film circles.

When will Shelby Oaks be released?

Shelby Oaks will be released in US theatres on October 3, 2025. Neon officially announced the date in April. Before this wide release, the film had its premiere at the Fantasia Film Festival on July 20, 2024, and was also shown at FrightFest UK in August.

The film was shot in Ohio between May and June 2022. Post-production faced delays due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike, but additional funds from Neon helped finish the project. These funds also covered new scenes shot in early 2025, including some at the Ohio State Reformatory.

The final version of the film runs 102 minutes. Its Kickstarter campaign raised $1.39 million from nearly 15,000 backers, making it the most-funded horror film on the platform. The film is designed to be experienced in theatres, especially due to its sound design and eerie tone. As of June 2025, no streaming release has been announced.

Shelby Oaks cast and crew

Camille Sullivan’s character holds a photograph of her missing sister, the focus of the film’s mystery. (Image via Instagram/@neonrated)

Shelby Oaks is directed by Chris Stuckmann, who co-wrote the story with Samantha Elizabeth. The film was produced by Aaron B. Koontz, Cameron Burns, Ashleigh Snead, and Stuckmann himself. Mike Flanagan, Trevor Macy, and Melinda Nishioka also joined as executive producers through Intrepid Pictures.

Camille Sullivan plays the lead character of Mia Brennan. Brendan Sexton III plays her husband, Robert. Michael Beach appears as Detective Burke, Robin Bartlett plays Norma, and Keith David plays Morton Jacobson. Supporting roles include Sarah Durn as Riley, Emily Bennett, and Charlie Talbert.

Cinematography is by Andrew Scott Baird, with editing by Patrick Lawrence and Brett W. Bachman. Music was composed by The Newton Brothers. The film was produced by Paper Street Pictures and Intrepid Pictures and distributed by Neon.

Shelby Oaks plot deep dive

A scene featuring Riley, played by Sarah Durn, captured during a chilling moment in the film. (Imagw via YouTube/Chris Stuckmann)

The plot centers on Mia Brennan, who is trying to find out what happened to her sister Riley and the Paranormal Paranoids team, who went missing over a decade ago. As Mia digs deeper, she finds clues that suggest a supernatural presence may be involved, one linked to their shared childhood.

Told through a mix of traditional scenes and found footage, the story brings together footage from the group’s past investigations and Mia’s current search. The mystery unfolds through videotapes, abandoned places, and hints of something far more dangerous.

The film was inspired by a viral online story from 2021 that blended web series content and social media posts. Shelby Oaks expands on that concept, focusing on digital legends, memory, and trauma. The movie runs for 102 minutes.

Shelby Oaks' critical reception and what we can expect

Shelby Oaks premiered at the Fantasia Festival in July 2024 and later screened at FrightFest UK. It holds a 79% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 58 score on Metacritic.

Reviewers have noted the strong atmosphere and Camille Sullivan’s performance. BJ Colangelo from SlashFilm rated it 8/10 in her review published on July 21, 2024, highlighting how Stuckmann handled the visuals and pacing. IndieWire’s Alison Foreman gave it a B in a review dated July 21, 2024, and pointed to the clear influence of Stuckmann’s background in film analysis.

Review from IGN, both published in late Jul 22, 2024, mentioned that the second half of the film felt less engaging than the start, saying it leaned on familiar horror tropes. Still, the reshoots and Neon’s involvement appear to have strengthened the film overall.

Shelby Oaks is being closely watched as a test case for indie horror. With support from both backers and a major distributor, its success could influence future crowdfunded genre films.

