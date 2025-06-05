The Ritual (2025): Release date, plot, and everything we know so far

The upcoming horror film, titled The Ritual, will be released in theaters on June 6, 2025, in the United States. The film is directed by David Midell, who also wrote the script alongside Enrico Natale. Cinemachine Shop, Buzzfeed Studios, and Andrew Stevens Entertainment were the production companies involved in the project. The distribution rights for the horror film were acquired by XYZ Films.

The synopsis for the horror film, as per XYZ Films' website, reads,

Two priests, one questioning his faith and one reckoning with a troubled past, must put aside their differences to perform a difficult and dangerous exorcism.

The Ritual will be released in theaters

As stated above, the horror film The Ritual will be released in theaters on June 6, 2025, in the United States. The film has a runtime of 1 hour and 38 minutes. According to the National Catholic Register, it is based on the true events of the documented exorcism of Emma Schmidt from Earling, Iowa. The same case was also followed in the popular 1973 horror film The Exorcist.

The horror film The Ritual was first released in the United Kingdom on May 30, 2025. XYZ Films is yet to confirm details regarding its digital release, but an announcement can be expected following the film's theatrical run.

What is the horror film all about?

The official trailer for the horror film The Ritual was released on May 6, 2025, and is available on the XYZ FILMS YouTube channel. The trailer begins with Father Joseph Steiger performing a ritual while also asking a person to put on the armour of God so that they might be protected from the devil.

Later, Bishop Edwards asks Joseph to be present at the exorcism of Emma Schmidt, who is experiencing paranormal activity. Father Theophilus Riesinger will perform the exorcism. The scene shows the sisters preparing and tying Emma to her bed.

Joseph objects to the restraints, but Theophilus insists, saying Emma is affected by something supernatural. As Joseph argues that she might just need a doctor, they begin to witness signs of the devil. Theophilus says this is happening because Joseph’s faith in God is fading.

The trailer then shows Emma attacking multiple people and also showing signs of being possessed. Mother Superior also tells them that their methods and approach are failing, as they are all traumatized by the events, and insists on shutting the whole thing down immediately. Joseph is also seen losing his sanity as the devil keeps doing his work on him.

The trailer finishes with Theophilus reassuring everyone to continue with their work, as multiple scenes involving the exorcism of Emma are shown.

Cast and crew member details for The Ritual

Al Pacino speaks onstage during the AFI Awards at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 13, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Image via Getty)

The horror film The Ritual was produced by Enrico Natale, Ross Marks, Andrew Stevens, and Mitchell Welch. The music was scored by Jason Lazarus and Joseph Trapanese, while Adam Biddle is the credited cinematographer for the project. According to Clarion Ledger, an American newspaper, the shooting for the film took place in Natchez, Mississippi.

The cast list for the film includes Al Pacino as Theophilus Riesinger, Dan Stevens as Joseph Steiger, Ashley Greene as Sister Rose, and Abigail Cowen as Emma Schmidt. Patrick Fabian as Bishop Edwards, Patricia Heaton as Mother Superior, Meadow Williams as Sister Sarah, and Ritchie Montgomery as Chester are a few of the other notable features in the film.

The horror film The Ritual will be released in theaters on June 5, 2025, in the United States.

