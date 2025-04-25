"No, we’re saving Hollywood"—Netflix co-CEO believes movie theaters no longer reflect how audiences want to watch movies

Netflix's co-CEO, Ted Sarandos, attended the Time100 Summit that took place in New York on April 23, 2025. In conversation with the editor-in-chief of Time magazine, Sam Jacobs, Sarandos talked about the decline in the movie theater experience in recent years and the growing popularity of digital platforms such as Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Apple TV+, and more.

The concerning trend has seemingly led to several challenges for the industry, including declining box office returns, the downsizing of the theatrical window, and a decrease in production in Los Angeles. When asked if his streaming service has "destroyed Hollywood," Sarandos replied that it's not the case at all.

"No, we're saving Hollywood. Netflix is a very consumer-focused company. We really do care that we deliver the program to you in a way you want to watch it," he said.

Netflix has been a key player in the rising popularity of streaming platforms

Ted Sarandos (Image via Getty)

During the summit, Ted Sarandos stated that the movie theater experience has become an "outdated concept," adding that "we're in a period of transition." He explained that going to theaters is not feasible for everyone and that Hollywood must adapt to the audience's change in preference in watching movies.

"What does that say? What is the consumer trying to tell us? That they’d like to watch movies at home, thank you. The studios and the theaters are duking it out over trying to preserve this 45-day window that is completely out of step with the consumer experience of just loving a movie," he said.

He also mentioned that he is not as bothered by the decline in footfalls to movie theaters as long as people don't "stop making great movies."

According to Variety, Netflix has played a role in saving the movie theater business, as it purchased the Bay Theater in Los Angeles and the Paris Theater in New York to stop it from turning into Walgreens. Sarandos mentioned that the decision was taken to "save the theater experience."

Moreover, the company has also reportedly given its films, like Glass Onion and Emilia Pérez, limited theatrical releases to make it eligible for awards.

What have other filmmakers said about the issue?

Steven Soderbergh attends the New York premiere of ‘Presence’ on January 16, 2025. (Image via Getty)

In January 2022, Steven Soderbergh spoke to IGN's Jim Vejvoda about finding ways to ensure movie theaters and streaming services can co-exist. He stated that the focus needs to be on programming and engagement to keep the cinema-going experience alive long-term, adding that the "appeal" for the movie theater experience is still present.

"The question is can you grow a younger audience that will mature and keep movie-going as a habit? You know what I mean? If they're going to the movies now, that's great. But what can you do to make sure 10 years from now they're going to the movies as often as they do today?," he said.

Moreover, award-winning directors like Christopher Nolan and Denis Villeneuve have also shared their concerns over the decline in the film theater experience. Nolan wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post on March 20, 2020, urging film lovers to support the entertainment industry in times of "unprecedented challenge and uncertainty."

While speaking to Variety in December 2020, Villeneuve noted that streaming services, although a "positive and powerful addition to the movie and TV ecosystems," cannot "sustain the film industry as we knew it before COVID."

