5 best movies of Jeri Ryan

Jeri Ryan is an American actress who is known for playing the role of Borg drone Seven of Nine in Star Trek: Voyager and Star Trek: Picard. She also played the role of Veronica Cooke on Boston Public and has appeared in shows like Dark Skies, Psych, Bosch, NCIS, Shark, Body of Proof, and more.

The actress has won two Saturn Awards and has starred in movies like The Last Man, Dracula 2000, Down with Love, and TV movies like Secrets in the Walls, and more. Viewers can check out the list below which has five movies featuring Jeri Ryan.

Down with Love, The Last Man, and other movies of Jeri Ryan

1) Dracula 2000



Directed by Patrick Lussier and based on the novel by Bram Stoker, this horror movie features Gerard Butler, Jeri Ryan, Jennifer Esposito, and others. The movie is about Count Dracula (Butler), who is held captive by Abraham Van Helsing.

However, he escapes his prison and arrives in New Orleans in the 21sy century, to seek out the daughter of Van Helsing. The movie is a fictional telling of the events after the novel, Dracula, and is also known by the title, Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000. Jeri Ryan played the role of Valerie Sharpe and embodied her character well.

2) Devil’s Revenge



Starring Jeri Ryan, William Shatner, and others, this horror movie is directed by Jared Cohn and focusses on an archaeologist, John Brock, who explores a cave in Kentucky for a mysterious relic that his family has tried to find since generations.

However, he is unable to do so and upon his return, he begins to experience visions of a ferocious creature. John soon learns that the caves are a portal to Hell and he must go back and find the relic and destroy it. Ryan plays the role of Susan and delivers a dedicated performance.

3) Secrets in the Walls



Directed by Christopher Leitch and starring Jeri Ryan, Ian Kahn, Kay Panabaker, and others, this made-for-television movie is about two sisters, Molly and Lizzie, and their mother, Rachel (Ryan), who move into an old house. The film released on Lifetime Movie Network.

However, Rachel soon finds out that the house was owned by a German girl and her husband, who was abusive and the girl, Greta, went missing. When Greta’s skeleton turns up in the house, Rachel tries to release her remains but Greta begins to haunt Lizzie and Molly instead. Ryan gives a dedicated and ferocious performance as the scared but strong mother.

4) The Last Man



Starring Jeri Ryan, David Arnott, and others, this science fiction romantic comedy movie is directed by Harry Ralston and revolves around an unkept anthropology student, Alan (Arnott), who believes that he is the last living person on Earth after a mysterious catastrophe, kills everyone.

However, he soon meets the beautiful Sarah (Ryan), who was unfaithful in her previous relationships and now thinks that God is punishing her. Alan tries his best to get together with Sarah, but she does not fall for him. The two however go on various adventures. Ryan plays the part of a confused but beautiful woman, perfectly.

5) Down with Love



Directed by Peyton Reed and starring Renee Zellweger, Ewan McGregor, and others, this romantic comedy movie subverts the rom-com conventions and focusses on a woman who advocates for feminism as against a male seducer.

The movie focusses on a journalist, Catcher Block (Ewan), who decides to seduce a writer, Barbara Novak (Renee), because she advocates for women to decenter men from their lives. However, Catcher begins to fall for Barbara. Ryan plays the role of Gwendolyn and even though it is a supporting role, she delivers an able performance.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and check out the movies of Jeri Ryan.

