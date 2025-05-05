Is Patrick Schwarzenegger related to Arnold Schwarzenegger? The White Lotus star reveals desire to play Patrick Bateman in new American Psycho movie

Actor Patrick Schwarzenegger expressed interest in playing the infamous Patrick Bateman in director Luca Guadagnino's upcoming adaptation of American Psycho. The 31-year-old actor was recently seen in season 3 of The White Lotus where he portrayed Saxon Ratliff, and earned praise for the same.

Patrick Schwarzenegger is one of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver's four children. His father is the legendary actor and bodybuilder, who also served as the former governor of California. Meanwhile, Patrick's mother, Maria Shriver is a journalist and author, who is a part of the Kennedy family.

Patrick Schwarzenegger responded to a fan's tweet on May 1, 2025, stating that he would "love nothing more" than to play the role of Patrick Bateman. The fan had retweeted a post shared by Film Updates that American Psycho will be Luca Guadagnino's next film.

"I'd love nothing more," Patrick responded.

Guadagnino leads the new adaptation with Scott Z. Burns as the scriptwriter. The film will be an updated version of Bret Easton Ellis's 1991 novel but, Burns and Guadagnino will separate themselves from the 2000 film and its lead actor, Christian Bale.

During CinemaCon 2025 in April, several production details about the film were revealed. Guadagnino stated that the production team has yet to finalize casting choices.

“We are really working hard to bring to the screen a new adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis’ American Psycho, a book that I deeply love that is something that influenced me so much,” he said.

The director also discussed Burns' scripting noting that the script was "coming out very handsomely" as the writer was "doing an incredible job."

Schwarzenegger expressed interest in Patrick Bateman a long time ago. He also demonstrated his admiration for the character by recreating Bale's appearance through a Vanity Fair photoshoot in 2021. The shoot featured slicked-back hair, a blood-streaked face, and a cold stare.

Patrick Schwarzenegger's journey as an actor

Patrick Schwarzenegger began his acting career with supporting roles in films like Midnight Sun (2018) and Daniel Isn't Real (2019). His stage appearances signaled a shift toward serious dramatic roles in his professional career.

Schwarzenegger's widespread popularity grew in 2023 after he played Golden Boy in Amazon Prime Video's Gen V, a spinoff of The Boys. Through his role at the superhero academy, Schwarzenegger gained the opportunity to display abilities that went beyond his previous roles.

More recently, he appeared in season 3 of HBO’s The White Lotus and became a crucial part of the show while earning praise for his performance.

During interviews, Schwarzenegger discussed his struggles with being viewed through the perspective of his family heritage. The actor revealed that he repeatedly auditioned for his role in The White Lotus and the studio cast him because of his talent rather than his last name.

In an interview with The Sunday Times on February 23, 2025, Patrick Schwarzenegger said that people believed that he got the role because of his father. However, he added that the people who believed so didn't see a lot of things, including his training and all the auditions he didn't get.

“But they don’t see the years of training, the hours I’ve put into developing characters, or the many auditions I didn’t get. Of course, it’s frustrating. There are moments when I think, I wish I didn’t have my last name, but those feelings pass quickly,” he added.

He emphasized how each acting role he got required intensive work and repeated auditions, along with the casting processes.

As of now, no release date has been set for Guadagnino’s American Psycho. While there are no updates about the casting process, Patrick Schwarzenegger's fans are hoping to see him in the lead role.

