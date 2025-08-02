"It's not 'Superman 2'.": James Gunn teases Superman's major role in the upcoming sequel movie

James Gunn, co-head of DC Studios and director of the recently released Superman, has confirmed he is now focused on writing a new film that features the Man of Steel. Following the completion of the press tour for Superman, Gunn responded to questions on Threads about his upcoming schedule, stating, “Peacemaker press!! And sequel writing!!!”
This response prompted speculation from fans regarding whether a direct sequel to Superman was already in development. The term “sequel writing” led many to believe that James Gunn might be referring to Superman 2, although his previous statements indicated otherwise.
In follow-up responses to fan questions, James Gunn clarified that the film he is writing is the same project he previously referenced, one in which Superman plays a significant role. However, he clarified that the project is not intended to be a direct sequel to Superman and is not being developed or referred to as Superman 2.
Gunn wrote on Threads in response to a fan seeking clarification. This aligns with comments he made earlier in a June 2025 interview with Entertainment Weekly. When asked whether he was working on a sequel, Gunn replied:
“What I’m working on is in some way... I mean, yes... But is it a straight-up Superman sequel? I would not say necessarily.”
Gunn’s clarification suggests that while Superman will remain a prominent character in the DC Universe, the next appearance may not be structured as a direct continuation of the previous film in a traditional sequel format.
James Gunn's approach to DC storytelling
James Gunn's comments point to a broader narrative approach within the DC Universe. Rather than relying solely on linear sequels, the studio may be planning interconnected films that feature major characters like Superman across various storylines.
This method has been used in DC’s animated films, where characters appear in multiple titles, sometimes as leads and other times as supporting roles, without strict adherence to serialized storytelling. Gunn's reference to this model, though indirect, suggests a similar direction for live-action projects.
About Superman (2025)
Superman (2025), directed by James Gunn and starring David Corenswet, has reached a significant box office milestone. As reported by Deadline on July 31, 2025, the film has earned over $300 million at the domestic box office, marking the first DC Studios title to reach that milestone since The Batman was released in 2022.
The film has also exceeded the domestic box office totals of earlier Superman-related titles, including Man of Steel ($291 million) and Justice League ($229 million). Superman introduces a new version of Clark Kent within a rebooted DC Universe.
The story focuses on themes of dual identity and legacy, presenting Superman as he navigates his place in a world where other heroes already exist. The cast includes Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.
Following the release, Gunn confirmed on social media that he is currently writing a new DC film in which Superman will appear. However, he clarified that the project is not a direct sequel and is not titled Superman 2. Instead, it is intended to fit within a broader narrative structure for the DC Universe. Further details about the film remain undisclosed.
