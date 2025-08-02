"It's not 'Superman 2'.": James Gunn teases Superman's major role in the upcoming sequel movie

James Gunn, co-head of DC Studios and director of the recently released Superman, has confirmed he is now focused on writing a new film that features the Man of Steel. Following the completion of the press tour for Superman, Gunn responded to questions on Threads about his upcoming schedule, stating, “Peacemaker press!! And sequel writing!!!”

Ad

This response prompted speculation from fans regarding whether a direct sequel to Superman was already in development. The term “sequel writing” led many to believe that James Gunn might be referring to Superman 2, although his previous statements indicated otherwise.

James Gunn responded to a user on Threads (Image via Threads/@@jamesgunn)

In follow-up responses to fan questions, James Gunn clarified that the film he is writing is the same project he previously referenced, one in which Superman plays a significant role. However, he clarified that the project is not intended to be a direct sequel to Superman and is not being developed or referred to as Superman 2.

Ad

Trending

James Gunn responded to a user on Threads (Image via Threads/@@jamesgunn)

Gunn wrote on Threads in response to a fan seeking clarification. This aligns with comments he made earlier in a June 2025 interview with Entertainment Weekly. When asked whether he was working on a sequel, Gunn replied:

Ad

“What I’m working on is in some way... I mean, yes... But is it a straight-up Superman sequel? I would not say necessarily.”

Gunn’s clarification suggests that while Superman will remain a prominent character in the DC Universe, the next appearance may not be structured as a direct continuation of the previous film in a traditional sequel format.

James Gunn's approach to DC storytelling

James Gunn's comments point to a broader narrative approach within the DC Universe. Rather than relying solely on linear sequels, the studio may be planning interconnected films that feature major characters like Superman across various storylines.

Ad

This method has been used in DC’s animated films, where characters appear in multiple titles, sometimes as leads and other times as supporting roles, without strict adherence to serialized storytelling. Gunn's reference to this model, though indirect, suggests a similar direction for live-action projects.

About Superman (2025)

Ad

Superman (2025), directed by James Gunn and starring David Corenswet, has reached a significant box office milestone. As reported by Deadline on July 31, 2025, the film has earned over $300 million at the domestic box office, marking the first DC Studios title to reach that milestone since The Batman was released in 2022.

The film has also exceeded the domestic box office totals of earlier Superman-related titles, including Man of Steel ($291 million) and Justice League ($229 million). Superman introduces a new version of Clark Kent within a rebooted DC Universe.

Ad

The story focuses on themes of dual identity and legacy, presenting Superman as he navigates his place in a world where other heroes already exist. The cast includes Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Following the release, Gunn confirmed on social media that he is currently writing a new DC film in which Superman will appear. However, he clarified that the project is not a direct sequel and is not titled Superman 2. Instead, it is intended to fit within a broader narrative structure for the DC Universe. Further details about the film remain undisclosed.

Ad

Also read: 5 Marvel movies that left fans disappointed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankur Pandey Ankur Pandey covers all things pop culture and entertainment at Sportskeeda. He holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication from St. Xavier's College in Mumbai, which has equipped him with exceptional storytelling, and communication skills. With over a year of experience as a news anchor & producer at ITV Network, Ankur has interviewed notable Indian celebrities including, Anu Malik and Shalin Bhanot. His insightful coverage of environmental issues also earned him further recognition.



His fascination with media trends and their profound impact on society ignited his passion for working in the dynamic entertainment industry while ensuring ethical reporting through thorough research. On a personal level, Ankur admires the versatility and environmental advocacy of Leonardo DiCaprio, and would choose to experience The Lord of the Rings trilogy for its monumental cinematic journey.



In his free time, Ankur enjoys reading to gain new perspectives and traveling to immerse himself in diverse cultures, all while keeping an active lifestyle. Know More