"Eisenberg was the perfect Zuckerberg": Redditors criticise the possible casting of Jeremy Strong in The Social Network 2

By Ankur Pandey
Modified Aug 02, 2025 05:59 GMT
Jeremy Strong (Image via YouTube/ Paramount Movies)

Jeremy Strong is being considered to play Mark Zuckerberg in The Social Network Part II, a follow-up currently in development at Sony Pictures. The film is written and directed by Aaron Sorkin and is based on The Wall Street Journal’s 2021 investigative series The Facebook Files, which explored Facebook’s internal decisions and its impact on users.

The news has generated a wide range of online discussion, particularly on Reddit, where users have debated the possible recasting of Zuckerberg, a role previously played by Jesse Eisenberg in the 2010 film.

While Eisenberg was acknowledged for his performance, the news of Jeremy Strong being considered for the role has left some users confused about the decision to cast a new actor. One Redditor described Eisenberg as the perfect casting for Zuckerberg.

“So Eisenberg was the perfect Zuckerberg,” wrote one user.
“Is there a reason Eisenberg isn't doing it again? He and Zuckerberg are literally both 41 years old,” another user asked.
A Redditor joked, referencing strong’s intense acting style and suggesting that his approach would be notably different from Eisenberg’s portrayal.

“Jeremy Strong isn't going to blink for 6 months in order to properly get into character as Mark Zuckerberg,” another user added.

Others shared concerns about changes in key creative personnel.

“This would really kill some of my excitement for this movie. Eisenberg was fantastic and should reprise his role,” a Redditor added.
“If there’s no Fincher and no Eisenberg, I’ve got zero interest,” another user added.

Some fans have linked the original film’s reception to director David Fincher and Jesse Eisenberg’s portrayal of Zuckerberg. While official casting has not been confirmed, reports from Deadline indicate that Jeremy Strong is the leading candidate for the role.

Unlike the 2010 film, which focused on Facebook’s origins, The Social Network Part II is expected to address more recent issues surrounding the platform, such as political misinformation, effects on youth mental health, and content moderation.

About Jeremy Strong in The Social Network Part II

The Social Network Part II is an upcoming American drama written and directed by Aaron Sorkin. The film is in development at Sony Pictures and will be produced by Sorkin, Todd Black, Peter Rice, and Stuart Besser. The film serves as a thematic continuation of the 2010 movie The Social Network, drawing its inspiration from The Facebook Files, an investigative series by Jeff Horowitz published in The Wall Street Journal.

The story examines Facebook’s evolving role in society, focusing on topics such as teen mental health, the 2020 U.S. election, political violence, and the platform’s ethical responsibilities.

Meanwhile, the casting is ongoing, with Jeremy Strong reportedly the leading candidate to play the role of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in the upcoming drama. Jeremy Allen White and Mikey Madison are also being considered for key supporting roles. Although more details regarding the release and production are yet to be announced.

Also read: James Gunn's Superman surpasses the $300 million mark, becoming the first DC film to do so since The Batman.

Edited by Ankur Pandey
