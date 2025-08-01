Anthony Hopkins reviews new face wrap launched by Kim Kardashian's SKIMS with a hilarious "Silence of the Lambs" twist

Actor Anthony Hopkins humorously reviewed Kim Kardashian’s latest SKIMS product, a face wrap, with a reference to his iconic character, Hannibal Lecter, from The Silence of the Lambs. In a video posted to Instagram on July 31, 2025, Hopkins drew a comparison between the face wrap and his popular cannibalistic character.The face wrap, launched by Kim Kardashian's SKIMS on July 29, 2025, is designed to make the jawline for a contoured face shape. It currently comes in two shades: a lighter one named Clay and a darker one called Cocoa.In the video, Hopkins was seen wearing a face wrap and addressed Kim Kardashian, saying:&quot;Hello Kim! I'm already feeling ten years younger... Good bye!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the caption, Anthony Hopkins even invited Kim for dinner and wrote:&quot;Thank you, Kim. Don't be afraid to come over for dinner.&quot;In the post, he further referenced a popular scene from The Silence of the Lambs, by making a slurping sound while talking about having fava beans and Chianti. The video garnered massive attention online and has amassed about 650K likes as of now. In the actual scene from the 1991 film, Anthony Hopkins, who was playing the character of Dr. Hannibal Lecter, said:&quot;A census taker once tried to test me. I ate his liver with some fava beans and a nice Chianti.&quot;At the end of the dialogue, he did the iconic and unsettling slurp sound that became one of the most talked-about elements of the movie. Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian did not miss this viral video. She took to her Instagram stories on July 31 and first posted a screenshot of a The Daily Mail article's report about it. In the next story, she shared the video and tagged Hopkins and SKIMS, and wrote:&quot;I'M SCREAMING!!!!!&quot;Kim Kardashian reacted to Anthony Hopkins' video (Image via Instagram/@kimkardashian)Kim Kardashian's new face wraps flaunted &quot;signature sculpting fabric&quot; and &quot;collagen yarns for ultra-soft jaw support&quot;The new face wraps available in two shades could be found on the official SKIMS website for $48 each. The social media post introducing the new product to the audience came with a caption that boasted the type of material that they had reportedly used to make the face wraps. According to the caption:&quot;Just Dropped: The Ultimate Face: Our first-ever face innovation, made with signature sculting fabric and infused with collagen yarns for ultra-soft jaw support.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn another post uploaded on the official Instagram account of SKIMS, influencer Jasmine Alisha could be seen wearing the &quot;Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap&quot; in the cocoa shade. The influencer gave a shoutout to the product and claimed that the face shaper gave her a snatched jawline. Some claimed that the influencer already had a snatched jawline, even before using the product.Kim Kardashian's SKIMS has dropped controversial products in the pastWhile Kim Kardashian had been making headlines after SKIMS released their new face wraps, Anthony Hopkins and netizens weren't the only ones reacting to it. Many doctors also commented and shared their take on Kim Kardashian's new item. Ari Hoschander, a New York-based board-certified facial plastic surgeon, shared with Newsweek in an article published on August 1:&quot;There's no evidence that this type of garment will sculpt the jawline or deliver any lasting cosmetic benefit. I would really not recommend this for anyone looking to get any sort of aesthetic outcome from it.&quot;This, however, was not the first time that SKIMS dropped products that were not received well by the masses. The Mini &quot;Fits Everybody&quot; Thong, an item belonging to the &quot;Fits Everybody&quot; collection, was one such product that received massive criticism. As per The Sun, netizens found the thong too small and did not suit the name of the product.SKIMS received criticism surrounding its maternity shapewear, which was released back in 2020. The Skims Maternity Solutionwear promised &quot;the best in comfort and support for your changing body during and after pregnancy.&quot; While some were excited, many expressed concerns about how safe the products were. Amid the growing criticism, Kim issued a statement on X in September 2020 defending the products. She wrote:&quot;It provides support to help with the uncomfortable weight being carried in your stomach which affects your lower back and the compression on the leggings helps with pain relief caused by swelling.&quot;At the time, Chrissy Teigen also shared an image of herself wearing the maternity shapewear and clarified that she was wearing it for comfort. As of now, Kim Kardashian has not reacted to the questions and skepticism surrounding the viral face wrap.