"Robbed of his Jax": Fans express anger that Michael Jai White should have played Jax in the Mortal Kombat movie

Michael Jai White has long been associated with the character Jax in the Mortal Kombat franchise. Many fans still remember his portrayal in the 2010 web series Mortal Kombat: Legacy, where he starred alongside Jeri Ryan. Despite his popularity in the role, White was not cast in the 2021 reboot of the franchise or its upcoming sequel, Mortal Kombat II. This has sparked renewed online discussion over whether the actor should have reprised the role in the new films.On Reddit, multiple threads have recently featured users reflecting on White’s contributions to the Mortal Kombat universe. Some have praised his martial arts background, while others have cited his history with the franchise as a compelling reason for his return. The current discourse was reignited in a thread about Trouble Man (2025), where fans debated White’s impact and wondered why he never got a bigger role in the mainline Mortal Kombat films.While some acknowledge that White may have prioritized television work in recent years, others believe his omission from the new films was a missed opportunity. Here’s how fans are responding to the situation across Reddit:Mortal Kombat Reboot Movie - No offense to the current actor they chose but I really feel like this missed me with this one. Michael Jai White would've been a much better JAX. Especially for a more authentic martial arts experience. byu/Solomon_Caine87 inMortalKombat“It became Legacy. White and Ryan are in the first season as Jax and Sonya.” — u/Steeldragon2050“Michael Jai White is one of the martial art 🐐 in cinema. Hope he gets a chance to participate in an MK film one day.” — u/Constant-Squirrel555“MJW as Jax was awesome and I really like the idea of Shirai Ryu being a criminal organization instead really f***ing cool like some sh** from John Wick or something.” — u/Adoe0722Other fans focused on White’s real-life martial arts credibility and his legacy as an action star. Some argued that he remains underrated in Hollywood, while others suggested his consistent focus on TV might explain his absence from major film roles. A few Redditors also pointed to casting decisions based on age and tone, saying Mechad Brooks made sense for a younger take on Jax. Meanwhile, one comment summed up the overall reaction: strong early interest in the new Mortal Kombat film series, followed by disappointment.Comment byu/movie5short from discussion inmovies“Tbh Michael Jai White should have been cast to play Jax in the new movies. One of the best martial artists in Hollywood.” — u/2dollarshop“Same. I dare say he’s underrated as an actor and vastly underrated as an action hero. Dude is a legit fighter with mad respect from stuntmen and MMA fighters.” — u/orcvader“I don’t think he didn’t get a rise because he stays busy with TV shows. May just prioritize TV more… Movies might get you recognition and awards, but that TV money will keep you paid if you do it right.” — u/Real_TruthThese final comments reflect a more neutral and practical side of the fan base. Some users accept the studio’s casting decisions as part of a broader strategy aimed at refreshing the franchise. One Redditor noted that White may not match the age profile of the newer cast, while another shared how their initial excitement for the reboot declined over time.Comment byu/kevonicus from discussion inMortalKombat“I like Michael Jai White but he is a bit old and I think they were going for a younger version so I’m perfectly fine with Mechad brooks for now.” — u/TChalla1274“I was interested, then very interested, then very very interested... and then I lost interest.” — u/taylor-swift-enjoyerMichael Jai White and his legacy as JaxMichael Jai White attends WayMaker Men's Summit (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)Michael Jai White’s portrayal of Jax dates back to the Mortal Kombat: Legacy web series, released in 2011. Distributed via Machinima, the series marked a tonal shift for the franchise and received praise for its gritty reimagining of classic characters. White’s performance was widely considered authentic due to his background in martial arts and previous action roles.A trained martial artist with black belts in multiple disciplines. White has appeared in action films such as Blood and Bone (2009), Undisputed II (2006), and Spawn (1997). Notably, he is one of the few African-American actors to have portrayed a major comic book superhero in a feature film. Despite this, he was not included in the 2021 Mortal Kombat reboot or its sequel, Mortal Kombat II, which is currently in production.The new film casts Mechad Brooks as Jax, aiming to reboot the franchise with a younger ensemble. As per People in a report published on July 4, 2025, the sequel is expected to expand on the previous story and introduce characters like Johnny Cage. Brooks’ performance received mixed responses, but the debate over whether White should have returned highlights ongoing fan attachment to his version of the character.Despite not being part of the current Mortal Kombat film universe, Michael Jai White continues to work actively in television. His roles in shows like Black Dynamite, Tyler Perry’s For Better or Worse, and other BET projects have kept him visible in the entertainment industry. Whether or not he returns to the franchise, fans seem to agree: Michael Jai White’s legacy as Jax still resonates.