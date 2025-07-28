"Such a 'F**k you guys for trying to cheat' reaction" — Fans criticize the Until Dawn movie, adaptation of popular video game

The Until Dawn movie adaptation, released in April 2025, is making waves online, and not all of them are positive. Adapting the award-winning 2015 PlayStation video game, Until Dawn reworks the survival horror tale for the screen under the watchful eye of David F. Sandberg, from a screenplay by Gary Dauberman and Blair Butler.With a young cast of actors and the return of Peter Stormare from the game, the film was among the most highly anticipated gaming-to-film adaptations in recent years. However, even with a strong pedigree and a worldwide box office take of $53.6 million, fans are upset about some of the film's creative decisions.Sites such as Reddit were the first where fans flocked to share their reaction. The most discussed scene is a twist where characters ingest tap water in a secured bathroom and literally blow up, a sequence one Redditor reacted to.&quot;The water making them explode was such a “F**k you guys for trying to cheat” reaction,&quot; said the user.Fans react to the Until Dawn movie (Image via Reddit)The grievance is that the movie seems to punish characters (and the viewer by proxy) for trying to outwit its harsh survival ethics. This scene, among others, has sparked debate regarding how true to the original game the movie stays, which was famous for letting players decide what ultimately happened.Fan responses to Until Dawn are polarized, with some appreciating its atmosphere and creature design, but others accusing it of being too dependent on gore and shock factor. Here's what some Reddit users had to say:&quot;This movie HATED Megan because poor girl kept getting the WORST deaths 😭😭😭,&quot; said one Reddit user.&quot;From what I’ve heard, the ending seems to imply this was a prequel of sorts? And that a sequel may actually follow the game. That kinda seems to be becoming a trend for some video game adaptations/iterations lately. Mortal Kombat, Twisted Metal, and I guess Super Mario Bros?&quot; commented another Reddit user.&quot;Way too many cheap jumpscares which was super annoying. Kills were great but calm it the f*ck down with the jump scares&quot; shared another Reddit user.Here's what more Reddit user reactions to the Until Dawn movie looked like:&quot;If nothing else, can we all appreciate that they went dark enough to point out that children got trapped here too, and had to undergo the mindf*ck of having to die over and over again by various monsters&quot; said one user.Except they do have their memories for the first few resets. We all just got murdered. I don't remember that happening last time&quot; shared another user.
What is Until Dawn about?
The story follows Clover (Ella Rubin), her boyfriend Max (Michael Cimino), and a crew of friends as they trace the movements of Clover's missing sister, Melanie. Their quest leads them to Glore Valley, an old mining town with a sinister past. When the group finds shelter from a storm, they're sucked into a supernatural time loop in which each killing resets the evening.
From killers in masks to hellish spirits and Wendigo-like creatures, every loop brings a new, more sinister threat. The group continues to die, restarting the night, and discovering more about the warped rules of their hellish situation.
The irony lies in the characters' attempt to stave off confrontation by sealing themselves in a bathroom and drinking faucet water. This experiment backfires gruesomely when the water causes them to explode.
They later discover that they must either escape or risk becoming Wendigos themselves. Clover finally discovers that Hill, a seemingly friendly neighbor (played by Peter Stormare), is responsible for the sinister occurrences and is performing psychological experiments on her and her past traumas.
The movie peaks as Clover confronts Hill at a sanatorium and gets him to meet his explosive end through the same deadly water. The rest of the survivors make their getaway at dawn, appearing to be free at last, but a final shot indicates that Hill's hold might still not be over.
Although Until Dawn managed to bring cinematic sophistication and psychological depth to the horror genre, some fans believe the movie didn't have enough faith in its viewers to let them endure complicated concepts without severe punishment for inquisitiveness or solving problems.
The original game allowed players freedom, where every choice could be a matter of life or death for its characters. Compared to that, the movie's structure appears to punish deviation from a very specific course, leaving some viewers feeling shortchanged instead of challenged.
Interested viewers can watch Until Dawn, the movie, on Amazon Prime Video.