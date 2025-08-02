Did American Eagle just respond to the backlash over Sydney Sweeney’s jeans ad?

Following the controversy over Sydney Sweeney's jeans ad unveiled on July 23, American Eagle finally broke its silence. The brand has spoken out in defense of the actress after a week of online discourse and criticism over her latest ads for the brand. On Friday, August 1, 2025, American Eagle said its piece in an official statement shared on Instagram, saying:&quot;'Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans' is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans, her story. We'll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone.&quot;The brand's statement came after the Anyone But You actress's latest campaign for American Eagle sparked backlash because it supposedly promotes white genetic superiority, sparking a wider debate on race and beauty standards. Some critics, as cited by AP News, saw the wordplay on 'Sydney Sweeney has great jeans [genes]' as a nod to eugenics, whether it was done intentionally or not. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAmid the controversy, American Eagle had some big hopes for getting Sweeney as a partner. Chief Marketing Officer Craig Brommers said that the actress is &quot;the biggest get&quot; in American Eagle history during an interview with Retail Brew last week, per AP News.The outlet also noted a news release from the brand stating that the hallmark of their &quot;bold, playful campaign&quot; was the Euphoria actress' girl-next-door charm, her main character energy, and her ability to not take herself too seriously.American Eagle wasn't the only one of Sydney Sweeney's viral and controversial ad campaignsThe ''Sydney Sweeney has great jeans' campaign wasn't the only viral and controversial ad campaign from the actress. She also infamously partnered with Dr. Squatch in May 2025 to launch soap products. However, unlike other soaps in the market, her collab with Dr. Squatch includes a soap allegedly infused with her used bathwater. About the campaign, Sweeney said in a news release, per USA Today:&quot;When your fans start asking for your bathwater, you can either ignore it, or turn it into a bar of Dr. Squatch soap.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe outlet also quoted her saying that the collaboration was &quot;weird in the best way&quot; and that she loved that they created something that is both &quot;unforgettable&quot; and &quot;smells incredible.&quot; Before the partnership, Sydney Sweeney also worked with Dr. Squatch to promote the brand's body wash the previous year. Both campaigns reportedly received millions of views online, per USA Today.Beyond those, Sydney Sweeney has appeared in various advertisements for global brands, which range from product endorsement to branded content through social media. There's the skincare brand Laneige, Armani Beauty, and Baskin-Robbins. She has also partnered with Samsung and Ford. In 2024, the actress became the first-ever global ambassador for Laneige after multiple campaigns together.Sweeney's advertising work contributed to her constant presence in digital media. She has also been a constant face in the small and the big screen with recent movies and shows like Anyone But You, Immaculate, Eden, and Apple TV+'s Echo Valley.Sydney Sweeney stars in Euphoria, The Handmaid's Tale, The White Lotus, and Madame Web. She will return to her role as Cassie Howard in Euphoria season 6, coming sometime in 2026.