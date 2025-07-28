  • home icon
"Never shopping at AE again": American Eagle ad faces backlash on the internet over its "Sydney Sweeney has great Jeans" campaign

By Suchita Patnaha
Modified Jul 28, 2025 10:07 GMT
Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sanchez Wedding - Source: Getty
American Eagle ad faces backlash as the internet finds it eugenics-promoting (Image via Getty)

The American Eagle commercial starring actress Sydney Sweeney has stirred an online debate. On July 23, 2025, the "Sydney Sweeney has great Jeans" campaign was officially launched, following heavy criticism on the internet.

Many saw the campaign's "great jeans" slogan as a reference to "genes," which led to criticism that it was allegedly endorsing eugenics, beauty elitism, and racially offensive language.

Instagram users slammed the campaign for using seemingly tone-deaf wordplay. Many criticised American Eagle for its "great jeans" slogan, claiming it was insensitive and glorified hereditary privilege. One Instagram user commented:

An Instagram user's comment on the campaign (Image via Instagram/@americaneagle)

Other users also followed with their opinions on the ad campaign post on American Eagle's official Instagram:

Instagram users slam American Eagle campaign (Image via Instagram/@americaneagle)
Instagram users slam American Eagle campaign (Image via Instagram/@americaneagle)

The criticism is based on concerns that the advertisement allegedly promotes outdated and adverse ideals of beauty, particularly by emphasising Sweeney's Eurocentric qualities.

Although American Eagle has not yet released a formal response, opinions on the internet are divided; some defend it as playful wordplay, while others demand more responsibility in corporate advertising.

Sydney Sweeney stars in American Eagle’s campaign, drawing backlash over the controversial “great jeans” slogan pun

American Eagle's ad campaign on their website (Image via American Eagle)

Sydney Sweeney starred in a denim-focused advertisement for American Eagle, which garnered significant attention. Bringing star power and glamor to the business, Sweeney is well-known for her roles in Euphoria and The White Lotus.

Although her participation undoubtedly increased attention, the campaign's tagline, "Sydney Sweeney has great jeans," caused controversy online.

It was officially launched online on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.

On July 24, 2025, the Sydney Sweeney Daily X account posted the promotional video for the first time, captioned, "Sydney Sweeney x American Eagle, oh my god." It gained more than 50,000 likes and over 20 million views in a single day.

Given Sweeney's blonde, blue-eyed appearance, critics charged the company with spreading racially offensive and discriminatory messaging.

American Eagle Outfitters stressed that the ad is a celebration of the brand's renowned denim heritage and its relationship to Gen Z fashion in its press release unveiling the fall 2025 denim line.

Stay tuned for more updates.

