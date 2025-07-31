Peacemaker season 2 release date, cast details, where to watch, episode count, and more

Peacemaker season 2 premieres on August 21, 2025, continuing the story of Christopher Smith, a.k.a. Peacemaker, within the newly launched DC Universe (DCU). The series first aired in 2022 as a spin-off of The Suicide Squad and quickly gained a strong fanbase.

Ad

Season 2 will take the character in a new direction, aligning with DC Studios’ ongoing cinematic reboot. James Gunn returns as writer, executive producer, and showrunner. John Cena reprises his role as the title character, a peace-driven antihero.

The new season will feature eight episodes and continue to blend action, dark comedy, and science fiction. With its confirmed premiere, established cast, and direct ties to the restructured DCU, Peacemaker season 2 is a significant part of DC Studios’ streaming lineup.

Ad

Trending

Exact release date for Peacemaker season 2 and the number of episodes in the series

The official poster of Peacemaker (Image via HBO Max)

Peacemaker season 2 will premiere on Thursday, August 21, 2025, on HBO Max, with new episodes released weekly. This new season is consistent with the first, consisting of eight episodes in total. Showrunner James Gunn confirmed the release date on X. He also announced that he directed the premiere episode and called it one of his favorite projects to date.

Ad

Filming started in April 2024 and finished in November 2024, running concurrently with production for Gunn’s Superman. Here’s a breakdown of the global release schedule for Peacemaker season 2, episode 1.

Region Release Date Release Time Los Angeles, USA August 21, 2025 12:00 AM PDT New York, USA August 21, 2025 3:00 AM EDT London, UK August 21, 2025 8:00 AM BST Berlin, Germany August 21, 2025 9:00 AM CEST Manila, Philippines August 21, 2025 3:00 PM PHT Hong Kong August 21, 2025 3:00 PM HKT Singapore August 21, 2025 3:00 PM SGT Tokyo, Japan August 21, 2025 4:00 PM JST Sydney, Australia August 21, 2025 5:00 PM AEST

Ad

Below is the tentative release schedule for each episode of Peacemaker season 2:

Episode 1 – August 21, 2025

Episode 2 – August 28, 2025

Episode 3 – September 4, 2025

Episode 4 – September 11, 2025

Episode 5 – September 18, 2025

Episode 6 – September 25, 2025

Episode 7 – October 2, 2025

Episode 8 (Finale) – October 9, 2025

Where to watch Peacemaker season 2: Streaming, linear TV broadcast details, and more

In the US, Peacemaker season 2 will only be available on HBO Max starting August 21, 2025. Under the leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran at DC Studios, the streaming service remains the best place to find most of the DC Universe content.

Ad

The show will begin streaming in the UK on Sky Max and NOW TV on August 22, 2025, one day after its US release. This synchronized international debut addresses the issues of the season 1 rollout, which caused concerns about spoilers worldwide.

All cast members in Peacemaker season 2 and their characters

John Cena stars as Peacemaker (Image via Getty)

Peacemaker season 2 brings back the chaos, charm, and carnage with a star-studded cast including returning stars, intriguing new faces, and exciting DCU cameos that suggest stronger ties to the broader universe.

Ad

John Cena returns as Christopher Smith, aka Peacemaker, the gun-toting antihero who seeks peace at any cost. He's joined again by Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Amanda Waller’s daughter and a key member of the 11th Street Kids, and Freddie Stroma as Adrian Chase, better known as Vigilante, Peacemaker’s bizarre yet loyal ally.

Jennifer Holland returns as Emilia Harcourt, the tough former A.R.G.U.S. agent and Peacemaker’s complicated love interest. Steve Agee is back as the sarcastic tech expert John Economos, and Nhut Le is returning as Judomaster, a still-mysterious role. Eagly, Peacemaker’s devoted pet bald eagle, spreads his wings once more.

Ad

Season 2 also introduces a wave of new characters. Frank Grillo joins the DCU as Rick Flag Sr., the former leader of the Creature Commandos and father to Rick Flag Jr., now seeking revenge.

Tim Meadows appears as Langston Fleury, a high-ranking A.R.G.U.S. agent, while Sol Rodríguez plays the enigmatic Sasha Bordeaux, another character linked to Amanda Waller. Michael Rooker makes his feather-ruffling debut as Red St. Wild, an eccentric eagle hunter with his sights set on Eagly. Additional newcomers include David Denman, Anissa Matlock, Taylor St. Clair, Dorian Kingi, and Brandon Stanley, with roles still under wraps.

Ad

To strengthen the DCU connections, season 2 features special cameos from Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders/Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, and Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord, all of whom previously appeared in Superman (2025).

What to expect from Peacemaker season 2?

Ad

Peacemaker season 2 will explore Christopher Smith’s internal conflict and his role within the newly rebooted DC Universe. Picking up one month after the events of Superman (2025), the season follows Peacemaker as he stumbles into an alternate universe where life appears perfect, at least on the surface.

In this dimension, he encounters another version of himself, leading to psychological tension and intense action. Meanwhile, Rick Flag Sr. emerges as the primary antagonist, holding Peacemaker responsible for his son’s death in The Suicide Squad (2021). This dynamic forms the emotional core of the season.

Ad

James Gunn described the story as a simple tale of one man’s relationship with a different version of the world. Despite multiverse fatigue in pop culture, Peacemaker season 2 narrows its focus to a single alternate reality, making the storyline more personal and grounded.

The Quantum Unfolding Chamber, introduced in the Superman movie, will play a significant role this season. Gunn confirmed that this machine, located in Peacemaker’s late father’s basement, allows access to different dimensions and becomes a plot driver.

Ad

The Justice Gang, a new group including Hawkgirl, Maxwell Lord, and Guy Gardner, evaluates Peacemaker in early episodes. These appearances are more than cameos; they suggest how Peacemaker’s arc will connect with the core narrative of the DCU going forward.

The returning cast, led by John Cena, is joined by intriguing new characters, while Gunn continues to steer the show creatively. The season premieres August 21, 2025, streaming weekly on HBO Max and global platforms.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bea Melisse Ibañez With over five years of work experience, Bea Melisse Ibañez is a seasoned writer covering K-pop, K-dramas, and the latest trends in the entertainment industry at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism, Bea combines her academic background with her fascination for Hallyu culture, creating insightful and accurate content.



In her career, Bea has had the opportunity to interview prominent figures in the K-pop industry, including groups like TWICE and artists such as GOT7's BamBam, Lee Seung-gi, and Hwang Min-hyun.



As a pop-culture enthusiast, her love for Korean dramas and music began in high school, where she discovered 2nd and 3rd-generation K-pop groups. She also admires actors like Eddie Redmayne, Lee Joon-gi, and Park Eun-bin, and her favorite celebrity is Miley Cyrus.



In her free time, Bea likes to rewatch her favorite shows. If given a chance, she would like to be a part of the dazzling world of Hazbin Hotel. Know More