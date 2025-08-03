“STOP THE BUCCAL FAT REMOVAL”: Fans divided over Jenna Ortega's appearance at the Wednesday Season 2 Premiere 

Jenna Ortega's recent appearance at the Wednesday season 2 premiere in London led to multiple reactions online. The look caused many netizens to believe that she had had her buccal fat removed because of her reduced fullness in the cheeks and sharper jawline.Ahead of Wednesday season 2's Netflix release on August 6, Ortega, who plays the titular character in the series, appeared along with her co-stars at the season's London premiere on July 30, 2025. Notably, Jenna donned a snake-skin dress from Ashi Studio's fall 2025 collection for the event, complementing the attire with her sharp bleached-brows look.As the photos from the premiere went viral, some netizens expressed strong comments, claiming that the transformation was too significant to be attributed to lighting or makeup alone. A user began a thread on X (formerly Twitter), writing:&quot;Whoever created buccal fat removal should be arrested and tried for crimes against humanity.&quot;&quot;It ruins every woman's natural face and makes them more ghoulish looking. STOP THE BUCCAL FAT REMOVAL!,&quot; the user continued.Kangmin Lee @kangminjleeLINKIt ruins every woman's natural face and makes them more ghoulish looking. STOP THE BUCCAL FAT REMOVAL!&quot;Damn, that’s what happened to her!!! she was gorgeous,&quot; another user said.&quot;This is by far the worst transformation,&quot; another said.Meanwhile, others suggested possible explanations for the changes including natural weight reduction, lighting, makeup, and angles. Many also urged people to quit policing appearances, criticizing the internet's fixation on women's faces.&quot;Why do u feel entitled 2 regulate what women do with our own bodies? how is this your business? why does what u find attractive supercede her wishes? do u have posts like this for male actors getting ultimate warrior doses of hgh so they can be in a marvel movie?,&quot; one user said.&quot;Y’all just complain about everything bro let her live,&quot; wrote a netizen.&quot;If you don't like it then stop looking at them. simple,&quot; wrote one user.&quot;Looks age and weight loss related change rather than fat removal,&quot; claimed another user.&quot;Stop telling women what to do challenge,&quot; added another user.Her appearance on the carpet blew up on the internet and left fans divided. Some called it a poor decision, accusing her of changing her natural beauty by removing buccal fat. Others strongly supported her, firing the toxic fixation with women's appearances and pointing out harsh lighting or makeup.More about Wednesday fame Jenna OrtegaJenna Ortega at &quot;Wednesday&quot; Season 2, Part 1 Global Premiere – Arrivals (Image via Getty)Jenna Ortega started her acting career at the age of nine, getting early roles in CSI: NY and Rob. After becoming popular as young Jane in Jane the Virgin, she won an Imagen Award for her role in the Disney Channel series Stuck in the Middle. She proved her adaptability by moving into more mature roles, such as You on Netflix and horror movies like The Babysitter: Killer Queen, X, and Scream (2022).Her performance as Wednesday Addams in Netflix's Wednesday in 2022 earned her worldwide fame. Her viral dance sequence and deadpan performance also gained traction. Since then, Ortega has emerged as a Gen Z personality, renowned not only for her performance but also for her vocal opposition to industry pressure and position on social issues.Wednesday season 2 will release on Netflix in two parts, with the first releasing on August 6, 2025 and the second on September 3, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.