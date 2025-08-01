10 new movies and shows to stream on Netflix in August 2025

August 2025 for Netflix is packed with stellar movies and TV shows that will keep the audience engaged and hooked. While Wednesday season 2 (part 1) is the most anticipated series, several new shows, reality series, documentaries, and movies are also on the list.

The August 2025 lineup features a mix of licensed films and Netflix original productions across various genres, including drama, romance, thriller, and documentary. Diverse and intriguing entries, such as In The Mud, Long Story Short, and Final Draft, have got the audience excited.

Limited series such as Hostage and Two Graves are also on the list, which are perfect to binge-watch in a single run. Whether the viewers want comedy or action, August releases on the streaming platform have something for everyone.

My Oxford Year to Final Draft: 10 new shows and movies to watch on Netflix in August 2025

1) Wednesday season 2 (Part 1)

Wednesday season 2 (Image via Netflix)

Wednesday continues the spin-off of the Addams Family universe, centering on mystery and supernatural aspects at Nevermore Academy. Season 2 is divided into 2 parts; the first has four episodes and will be released on August 6. Wednesday, season 2, part 2, features the final four episodes of the series and will air on September 3.

Wednesday season 1 was a huge success. Season 2 has generated so much excitement that the streaming giant has decided to renew the show for a third season and possibly a spinoff.

2) The Thursday Murder Club

The Thursday Murder Club (image via Netflix)

Directed by Chris Columbus, The Thursday Murder Club will release on August 28. Based on the novel of the same name by Richard Osman, the film follows a murder that a group of elderly amateur detectives solves.

It's worth watching for its intergenerational dynamics and engaging plot, which centres on retired protagonists taking on a case. The film stars Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kinsley, and Celia Imrie in the leading roles.

3) Stolen: Heist of the Century

Stolen Heist of the Century (image via Netflix)

Releasing on August 8, Stolen: Heist of the Century is a documentary film that explores the individuals involved in a complex diamond heist in Antwerp in 2003. It is worth watching for its reconstruction of the crime scene, investigative approach, and multi-dimensional perspectives from both law enforcement and the suspects.

4) My Oxford Year

My Oxford Year (Image via Netflix)

Iain Morris' My Oxford Year is releasing globally on the streaming platform on August 1. The movie, based on the Julia Whelan book, follows an American student at Oxford University as she navigates both academic and personal development.

The story of cultural transition, coming-of-age experience abroad, and student life conflict makes it worth watching. It stars Sofia Carson and Corey Mylchreest in the leading roles.

5) Hostage (Limited Series)

Hostage (Image via Netflix)

Starring Julie Delpy and Suranne Jones in leading roles, Hostage is a British political limited series. The tension surrounding diplomatic crises, moral judgments under duress, and the viewpoint of international leadership will be seen in the series after the husband of the British Prime Minister is abducted during a meeting.

2025 has been a notable year for British dramas on Netflix, from Toxic Town to Adolescence. Undoubtedly, Hostage will be worth binge-watching.

6) Two Graves (Limited Series)

Two Graves (image via Netflix)

Two Graves is a thriller miniseries on Netflix that explores the fallout from past violations and the legal system. It is worth watching because of its emphasis on backlash, harm to one's reputation, and structural ambiguity regarding legal consequences and motivations for retaliation.

It stars Hovik Keuchkerian, Nadia Vilaplana, and Zoe Arnao, and will premiere on August 29.

7) Final Draft

Final Draft (image via Netflix)

Final Draft is a Japanese reality show where retired athletes compete against one another for prize money to launch a new career in Japan. It will be worth watching for its focus on former athletes, career reinvention, and physical and psychological challenges. Final Draft will release on Netflix on August 12.

8) Long Story Short

Long Story Short (image via Netflix)

BoJack Horseman's creator, Raphael Bob-Waksberg, returns with Long Story Short on August 22. The show is an animated sitcom that follows the Schwooper siblings as they grow old, chronicling a family's life over different periods.

Lisa Edelstein, Paul Reiser, Ben Feldman, Abbi Jacobson, Max Greenfield, Angelique Cabral, Nicole Byer, and frequent visitors Dave Franco and Michaela Dietz are among the all-star cast members of this series.

9) My Life with the Walter Boys Season 2

My Life with the Walter Boys (image via Netflix)

In 2023, My Life with the Walter Boys made its debut on the streaming platform. Ratings for the first season were decent, and the series featured in the Global English Top 10 charts in 88 countries.

The streaming platform renewed the series for a second season due to its popularity. On August 28, the new season will premiere on the platform. In season 2, Jackie returns to Silver Falls and figures out her life, especially her feelings between the two Walter brothers.

10) In the Mud

In the Mud (image via Netflix)

Starring Ana Garibaldi and Valentina Zenere, In the Mud is an Argentine prison drama series that will debut on August 14. It is a spinoff of the wildly popular five-season El Marginal. The series, which has a grim and dark premise, centres around five female inmates who become close after being involved in a fatal incident.

Other new shows and movies to watch in August 2025 are Perfect Match season 3, Miss Governor season 1 part 2, SEC Football: Any Given Saturday, and more.

