My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 will return to Netflix on August 28, 2025. The romantic drama will pick up the story of 15-year-old Jackie Howard, who moves to Silver Falls, Colorado, after the death of her family. While staying at her mother's best friend Katherine's place, Jackie finds herself at the center of a love triangle between two boys, Cole and Alex. The season takes her through multiple highs and lows, ultimately leading her to move back to New York with her uncle.
Season 2 will pick up from this narrative point and explore Jackie's choices and interests in depth. In a report published by Netflix's Tudum on July 7, 2025, creator Melanie Halsall shared a few insights into what fans can expect from the upcoming season.
"We’ve got massive set pieces in each episode, and the stories are more intricate. We found our feet with our characters, (and) the actors really understand their characters now. When I was coming back, I was excited to start shooting again because I knew we had great stories to tell," she stated.
Where to watch My Life with the Walter Boys season 2?
My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 will debut on Netflix at midnight on Thursday, August 28, 2025. In the United States, viewers can subscribe to Netflix's standard service, which is ad-free at $17.99 per month, and its ad-free premium service at $24.99 per month.
Interested viewers also have the option to subscribe to a standard plan featuring ads, which costs $7.99 per month.
How many episodes will be there in My Life with the Walter Boys season 2?
My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 will comprise 10 episodes, which will be released together on August 28, 2025. This means fans will not have to wait every week for the release of a new episode.
Although the official titles for the episodes haven't been released yet, each episode will potentially have a runtime of approximately 45 minutes, consistent with the format of season 1.
Cast and characters of My Life with the Walter Boys season 2
Nikki Rodriguez, Noah LaLonde, and Ashby Gentry will reprise their roles as Jackie, Cole, and Alex, respectively, in My Life with the Walter Boys season 2. Other actors, including Sarah Rafferty, Marc Blucas, and Connor Stanhope, will also appear in the show's second season. The full list of cast and characters set to appear is as follows:
- Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie
- Sarah Rafferty as Katherine
- Marc Blucas as George
- Noah LaLonde as Cole
- Ashby Gentry as Alex
- Connor Stanhope as Danny
- Johnny Link as Will
- Corey Fogelmanis as Nathan
- Jaylan Evans as Skylar
- Zoë Soul as Hayley
- Isaac Arellanes as Isaac
- Myles Perez as Lee
- Alex Quijano as Uncle Richard
- Ashley Tavares as Tara
- Dean Petriw as Jordan
- Alix West Lefler as Parker
- Lennix James as Benny
- Alisha Newton as Erin
- Ellie O’Brien as Grace
- Kolton Stewart as Dylan
- Mya Lowe as Kiley
- Gabrielle Jacinto as Olivia
- Jesse Lipscombe as Coach Allen
- Nathaniel Arcand as Mato
- Natalie Sharp as B. Hartford
- Carson MacCormac as Zach
- Janet Kidder as Joanne Wagner
- Riele Downs as Maria
- Jake Manley as Wylder Holt
What to expect from My Life with the Walter Boys season 2?
My Life with Walter Boys season 2 sees Jackie Howard back in Silver Falls, Colorado, having spent a summer in New York City. Having had a dramatic end to season 1, including a love confession and an unexpected kiss with Cole, Jackie is keen to reestablish herself while setting more defined boundaries.
Alex, driven now by rodeo training and coping with newfound fame, is reluctant to reconnect. Meanwhile, Cole grapples with life after football and reverts to destructive tendencies. Tensions in the unresolved love triangle escalate, affecting the relationship between the brothers.
Jackie, torn between her past and present, must establish her identity as she copes with personal and emotional issues. As newer relationships and obligations arise, she is eventually forced to make a choice that will change her future and her relationship with the Walter boys forever.
Netflix also reported that the show has been renewed for season 3 and will premiere sometime in 2026.
Watch all episodes of My Life with Walter Boys season 2 on Netflix.