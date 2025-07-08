My Life with the Walter Boys recap: Everything to know before season 2 arrives

My Life with the Walter Boys season 1 was released on December 7, 2023, and focused primarily on 15-year-old Jackie Howard, whose life changed drastically after losing her entire family in a car accident.

The romantic drama follows her story after she moves in with her mother's longtime best friend, Katherine, into a countryside house in Silver Falls, Colorado. Jackie then begins to develop feelings for two of Katherine's sons, Cole and Alex, putting her at the centre of a complex love triangle.

As per Netflix, the official synopsis of the show reads:

"When a tragedy disrupts her life, a teen moves in with her guardian's big family in a small town and learns new lessons about love, hope and friendship."

The show was adapted from Ali Novak's 2014 Wattpad novel of the same name. Now, with season 2 of My Life with the Walter Boys set to release in August this year, here's a recap of all the major events that took place in season 1.

What happens to Jackie and Alex in My Life with the Walter Boys?

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

From the day Jackie signs up for Silver Falls High, Alex Walter is her consistent source of comfort. Whether assisting her through difficult first days or protecting her from school gossip, his reliability is the cornerstone of their initial bond. With time, this bond turns into a romantic relationship. Alex's dependability is attractive to Jackie, particularly following the instability after losing her family.

However, their dynamic isn’t without strain. While Jackie appreciates his care, Alex’s increasingly intense displays of affection, especially public ones, begin to weigh on her. His history with Paige and tension with Cole further complicate things.

By the end of My Life with the Walter Boys season 1, Alex confesses his love at his brother Will’s wedding, but Jackie’s failure to reciprocate signals a turning point in their relationship.

Why does Jackie kiss Cole at the end of My Life with the Walter Boys?

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

In My Life with the Walter Boys, Jackie and Cole's relationship develops more gradually, based on shared experiences and quality time spent with each other. From saving her during emotional crashes to assisting her in selecting flowers for Will's wedding, Cole proves to be more than the thoughtless prankster she initially met.

His emotional side slowly unfurls with the revelation of his football injury, fear of letting others down, and identity crisis outside of sports. Although his character shows emotional depth at times, Cole's jealousy and mixed signals create tension between him and Jackie. However, he's always there for her whenever she is lost or unsure.

The moment she discovers the teapot he repaired—a trinket connected to her deceased sister—is a quiet payoff for all that he has attempted to convey. Jackie subsequently answers not with a word but a kiss, which portrays how she really feels about him. The extremely intimate gesture speaks a lot about their slow-burning relationship throughout the first season.

What happens at the end of My Life with the Walter Boys

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Although Jackie grows close to both Alex and Cole, her decision to leave Silver Falls stems from something far greater than romantic confusion. Her grief is a quiet undercurrent throughout the season; though there are glimpses of pleasure, the burden of loss and the complexity of her affairs compel her to desire clarity and distance.

Her uncle Richard had expressed concern, volunteering to take her back to New York and seek custody, a contingency she had initially rejected. But towards the end of My Life with the Walter Boys, Jackie is at a breaking point. In a final and desperate attempt at self-protection and recovery, Jackie decides to back away from both boys and return to New York.

She writes a note to Alex and flies off with Danny Walter and her uncle, implying she's not making a choice between the Walter brothers but instead choosing herself. Season 2, releasing on August 28, 2025, will continue Jackie's story from this point of self-discovery and the potential choices she makes.

My Life with the Walter Boys is available to stream on Netflix.

