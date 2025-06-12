The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 trailer release: Details explored about the upcoming season

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 is set to conclude the love triangle that had kept viewers hooked since the first season dropped on June 17, 2022. The series created by Jenny Han is based on her young adult romance novel series of the same name.

The third season will be released on Prime Video on July 16, 2025, a trailer for which was released on June 12, 2025. The trailer provided a glimpse of what's to come, making fans excited to witness the conclusion of the story, which hints towards Belly's wedding.

The series stars Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, Rain Spencer, Jackie Chung, Isabella Briggs, Kristen Connolly, Colin Ferguson, Tom Everett Scott, Tanner Zagarino, Zoé De Grand’Maison, Sofia Bryant, and Lily Donoghue in prominent roles.

Read on to know more about The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 was released on June 12, 2025

As mentioned above, the trailer for the third season of the romance drama series was released on June 12, 2025, on YouTube and other social media platforms. The two-minute, fifty-six-second trailer provided glimpses of what's to come, suggesting a minor time jump.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 is scheduled to be released on Prime Video on July 16, 2025. It will consist of 11 episodes, a notable increase from the previous seasons' eight and seven episodes, respectively.

Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, and Gavin Casalegno are back as the main trio. Sean Kaufman, Jackie Chung, Rain Spencer, Sofia Bryant, Lily Donoghue, Zoé de Grand'Maison, Emma Ishta, and Tanner Zagarino will all reprise their roles for a third time. Isabella Briggs and Kristen Connolly have reportedly joined the cast as series regulars as well, as per Deadline.

What to expect from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?

The trailer began with Isabel's voiceover saying, "First loves are important, but they are not as important as the last." The love triangle involving her, Conrad, and Jeremiah is over as she has decided to spend her life with Jeremiah. However, their decision to get married that young is seen with skepticism by their families.

The second half of the trailer brought back Conrad, hinting at the continuation of the love triangle. The final moment in the trailer showed Belly walking down the aisle in a wedding dress, but viewers would have to wait till July 16, 2025, to see who she is saying "I do" to.

The budding relationship between Steven and Taylor from last season appears to be going strong, adding another layer of romance and comic relief to the unfolding drama.

Here's the official synopsis by Prime Video,

"It’s the end of her junior year of college, and Belly’s looking forward to another summer in Cousins with her soulmate, Jeremiah. Her future seems set, until some core-shaking events bring her first love Conrad back into her life. Now on the brink of adulthood, Belly finds herself at a crossroads and must decide which brother has her heart. Summer will never be the same…"

Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 and other films and TV shows on Prime Video.

