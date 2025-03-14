WATCH: Japanese kickboxing icon Takeru’s short yet drama-filled ONE Championship run ahead of ONE 172

When Takeru Segawa signed with ONE Championship in 2023, he had one goal in mind — to stand toe-to-toe with the one and only Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Ad

But before he could finally share the ring with the Thai megastar, the Japanese sensation had to navigate a grueling path filled with obstacles and challenges.

Take a look back at Takeru Segawa's relentless journey to making his dream matchup a reality:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Takeru was originally set to clash with Rodtang at ONE 165 in January 2024, but the highly anticipated showdown fell through after the latter withdrew due to a hand injury.

As a result, Takeru instead squared off against Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title on the same card.

In the matchup, Superlek imposed his will with a barrage of low kicks right from the get-go, targeting Takeru's lead kick.

While the Japanse striker endured the onslaught and responded with his signature boxing combinations, Superlek still maintained his control in the second round.

Ad

But in the third round, Takeru roared to life, landing punishing hooks to body and head that put Superlek on notice.

The final two stanzas were closely contested, with both men having their moments. However, Superlek's offense down the stretch proved to be the difference-maker, earning him a unanimous decision.

Takeru Segawa finally gets his wish at ONE 172

Just when all hope seemed lost, Takeru Segawa delivered a stunning comeback, rallying to defeat Thant Zin in dramatic fashion at ONE Friday Fights 81 in September 2024.

Ad

This thrilling conquest secured his long-awaited showdown with Rodtang Jitmuangnon. Both men are set to duke it out in a five-round flyweight kickboxing bout, headlining ONE 172 at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on March 23.

Fans worldwide can watch it live via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.