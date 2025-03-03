WATCH: A comprehensive timeline heading of Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa’s epic kickboxing clash at ONE 172

With the arrival of March, combat sports fans are now just weeks away from witnessing one of the most anticipated striking battles in recent history. Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa are finally set to collide in a five-round flyweight kickboxing super-fight, headlining ONE 172 at the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan on March 23.

To build up the excitement, ONE Championship recently released an in-depth feature on YouTube, chronicling the events that led to this blockbuster showdown — an encounter over a year in the making:

Initially, the two striking titans were scheduled to meet at ONE 165 in January 2024, but Rodtang was forced to withdraw due to a hand injury.

That setback opened the door for Takeru to challenge Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title in a grueling five-round war. Though the Japanese sensation pushed the defending world champion to the limit, the Thai superstar retained his belt via a hard-fought decision.

For a time, it seemed as if the dream matchup between Rodtang and Takeru had slipped away. However, the latter refused to let it fade. In September 2024, “The Natural Bone Crusher” stepped into the ring at ONE Friday Fights 81, delivering a thrilling come-from-behind knockout against Thant Zin.

Seizing the moment, Takeru called out Rodtang, who happened to be in attendance that night. The ensuing faceoff electrified the crowd at Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium, reigniting hope that their long-awaited clash would finally come to fruition.

Then, when the promotion confirmed its return to Japan later that year, the announcement sent shockwaves as ONE 172 would be bannered by Rodtang vs. Takeru.

ONE 172 is available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Rodtang vs. Takeru pits the world’s best strikers against each other

The anticipation is both immense and justified. This is a battle between two of the most dangerous pound-for-pound strikers on the planet.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon has been a dominant force since his 2018 promotional debut, winning 16 of his 17 striking bouts in ONE.

The Thai’s most recent kickboxing outing in June 2024 saw him dismantle Denis Puric over three rounds, proving that he’s far more than just a former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion.

Meanwhile, Takeru Segawa has built an equally impressive legacy. A three-division K-1 world champion, the Japanese icon once went on an astonishing seven-year unbeaten run, cementing his place as one of the sport’s all-time greats.

With both men at the peak of their powers, ONE 172’s main event promises to be a spectacle for the ages.

