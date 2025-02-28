Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon a strong fan favorite heading into ONE 172 super fight against Japanese icon Takeru Segawa

Excitement continues to build for the highly anticipated showdown between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa, set to headline ONE 172 on March 23.

As fight night approaches, fans are fiercely debating who will emerge victorious in this electrifying clash. A recent ONE Championship poll revealed that 63 percent of voters favor Rodtang to triumph over Takeru in their five-round flyweight kickboxing super-fight at Japan’s iconic Saitama Super Arena.

Check out the results below:

It’s easy to see why the majority are backing the Thai superstar. Rodtang has been a dominant force since 2018, winning 16 of his 17 striking bouts under the promotion’s banner.

His most recent kickboxing performance in June 2024 saw him manhandle Denis Puric in a thrilling display of power and precision over the course of three rounds to score a unanimous decision, proving he’s far more than just a Muay Thai specialist.

Rodtang — the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion — has long voiced his desire to share the ring with Takeru. At ONE 172, that dream becomes a reality.

Meanwhile, Takeru has carved out a stellar run of his own. The Japanese dynamo is a three-division K-1 world champion who once put together an astonishing seven-year unbeaten streak.

Takeru made an effort to secure a date with Rodtang

Originally, Takeru Segawa was set to face Rodtang Jitmuangnon in his January 2024 promotional debut at ONE 165. Unfortunately, 'The Iron Man' was forced to pull out due to a hand injury.

As a result, 'The Natural Born Crusher' ended up challenging Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title in a grueling encounter where he dropped a unanimous decision to the Thai sensation.

Determined to get his long-awaited clash with Rodtang, the 33-year-old rebounded in spectacular fashion at ONE Friday Fights 81 in September 2024, securing a statement knockout victory over Myanmar’s Thant Zin.

After formally getting his hand raised, Takeru seized the moment by calling out Rodtang, who happened to be in attendance that evening. The confrontation sparked an electrifying faceoff that sent the crowd into a frenzy.

The anticipation reached its peak when ONE officially confirmed the fight for March 23, setting the stage for one of the most thrilling striking battles in recent memory.

