WATCH: Kickboxing icon Takeru Segawa scores dramatic comeback KO over Thant Zin as Rodtang watches from sidelines

Takeru Segawa reaffirmed his status as a Japanese kickboxing sensation in his most recent outing, showcasing his trademark resilience and warrior spirit.

"The Natural Bone Crusher" put his grit on full display when he squared off against Thant Zin in a flyweight kickboxing showdown at ONE Friday Fights 81 in September 2024.

ONE Championship recently uploaded highlights of the electrifying clash on its official Instagram account, capturing the intensity of the bout:

Takeru faced adversity early in the encounter as Thant Zin came out aggressively, pressing forward with heavy punches in the opening round.

The Japanese star found his rhythm with sharp jabs and punishing low kicks, but the Burmese powerhouse momentarily halted his momentum with a thunderous left hook that sent him to the canvas.

Undeterred, Takeru regrouped in the second round, using crisp boxing to pick apart his opponent. He then turned the tide with a perfectly timed front kick to the body, dropping Thant Zin.

Although Thant Zin managed to get back to his feet, Takeru wasted no time sealing the victory. A relentless onslaught of punches and knees forced the referee to step in at the 2:47 mark, awarding the Japanese standout a spectacular finish.

Seizing the moment after his triumph, Takeru issued a bold callout to Rodtang Jitmuangnon, who was in attendance at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The tension escalated when Rodtang stepped inside the ring, setting the stage for an electrifying staredown that had the crowd on its feet.

The anticipation for this showdown has been brewing for over a year. The two were originally set to clash in January 2024, but the bout was postponed after Rodtang suffered a hand injury.

Takeru Segawa gets his hands on Rodtang at ONE 172

Now, the long-awaited battle between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa is finally set.

The two striking icons will collide in a five-round flyweight kickboxing super-fight in the main event of ONE 172 on March 23, taking place at the legendary Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Speaking at the promotional press event for ONE 172, Takeru shared his thoughts and expectations for the highly anticipated showdown:

"I'm not thinking about anything beyond this fight. I will put everything from my martial arts life into this battle. I expect us to have the greatest striking match where one of us might break, so Rodtang, I look forward to it."

