  WATCH: Superlek Kiatmoo9 shows his genius in methodical breakdown of Takeru Segawa's guard in 2024 super fight

WATCH: Superlek Kiatmoo9 shows his genius in methodical breakdown of Takeru Segawa’s guard in 2024 super fight

By Nissi Icasiano
Modified Feb 14, 2025 17:54 GMT
Superlek (left), Takeru (right) [Photo via ONE Championship]
Superlek (left), Takeru (right) [Photo via ONE Championship]

Superlek Kiatmoo9 may have endured a grueling battle to secure victory over Takeru Segawa in their clash more than a year ago, but one of the most overlooked aspects of his win was how he systematically dismantled his opponent’s defense.

The two warriors collided in the main event of ONE 165 in January 2024, where Superlek defended his ONE flyweight kickboxing world title against Takeru in an intense five-round war.

To relive the electrifying showdown, ONE Championship recently released slow-motion footage highlighting key moments of the fight, showcasing Takeru’s relentless attempts to break through Superlek’s defenses:

Early on, 'The Kicking Machine' appeared to be in control, unleashing a barrage of punishing low kicks that repeatedly chopped at Takeru’s lead leg.

However, as the second round progressed, Superlek ramped up the pressure. Takeru responded with a furious offensive surge in the third, landing thunderous hooks to the body and head that briefly shifted momentum in his favor.

The final two frames were neck-and-neck, with both men having their moments. However, it was Superlek’s output that proved decisive, as he continued his assault until the final bell.

In the end, all three judges scored the bout in favor of Superlek, awarding him a unanimous decision.

Superlek, Takeru to figure in separate matches at ONE 172

Now, over a year later, Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Takeru Segawa will once again share the spotlight — but this time, as competitors on the same card rather than opponents.

Both will be in action at ONE 172 on March 23 at the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

There, Superlek is set to defend the lineal ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship in a high-stakes unification bout against interim titleholder Nabil Anane.

Meanwhile, Takeru faces Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a five-round flyweight kickboxing super-fight to headline the entire extravaganza.

Should both fighters emerge victorious, a highly anticipated rematch between them could be on the horizon.

Edited by Harvey Leonard
