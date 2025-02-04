“Love and count for both” - Fans split down the middle in world title unification between Superlek, Nabil Anane at ONE 172

Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Nabil Anane are two of the most dynamic strikers in combat sports today, and their highly anticipated rematch has left fans divided.

The two warriors are set to collide once again in a ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title unification contest at ONE 172, taking place on March 23 at the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

When ONE Championship unveiled the official fight poster on Instagram, the announcement sparked a wave of mixed reactions from their passionate supporters:

Their first meeting took place at ONE Friday Fights 22 in June 2023, where Superlek proved why he’s called 'The Kicking Machine.'

Despite Anane’s towering 6-foot-4 frame, the Thai superstar systematically dismantled his younger foe with brutal leg kicks before delivering a crushing body shot that sent the wunderkind crashing to the canvas for a first-round knockout in just 2:03.

Superlek faces an improved Nabil Anane at ONE 172

Nearly two years later, the stage is set for a high-stakes rematch. However, Superlek Kiatmoo9 knows he will be facing a vastly improved version of Nabil Anane this time around.

Since that defeat, the Thai-Algerian prodigy has been on a tear, racking up six consecutive victories — three by stoppage.

His most stunning performance came at ONE 170 this past January when he beat Nico Carrillo to claim the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

Now, Anane has little time to celebrate. A bigger challenge looms on the horizon — a chance at redemption against the very man who handed him his most humbling defeat.

With the hunger for revenge, Anane is determined to rewrite history at ONE 172. But against a seasoned champion like Superlek, doing so will be easier said than done.

